Tennis Tracker: Berrettini and Musetti win, Sinner and Rune pull out of Olympics

The Olympics are just days away, but it's not time to turn our attention to Paris quite yet with plenty of other tournaments continuing today.

22:42 CET - Jakub Mensik (18) has upset fifth seed Luciano Darderi (22), winning 6-4, 6-3, to claim the final quarter-final berth in Umag, Croatia.

Catch up on all the results from Umag and see the quarter-final schedule here.

21:45 CET - Another big name will be absent from the Olympics! Holger Rune (21) has in the last few minutes taken to Twitter to announce that he will not be participating at Paris 2024 due to a wrist injury.

More sad news for the tennis world as you always want to see the best players participating.

21:00 CET - In the final match of the day in Kitzbuhel, Hugo Gaston (23) pipped Roberto Carballes Baena (31) to the last quarter-final berth, winning 6-2, 7-5.

Catch up on all the results and see the quarter-final schedule for Kitzbuhel here.

There's plenty of tennis yet to come today with play underway in Atlanta, already Reilly Opelka (26) has beaten Aleksandar Kovacevic (25) 6-3, 7-6.

20:35 CET - Second seed Lorenzo Musetti (22) is into the final eight in Umag, Croatia after beating Marco Trungelliti (34) 6-4, 6-3.

20:07 CET - The top seed of the Livesport Open in Prague has moved into the final four with Linda Noskova (19) winning 6-1, 6-3 against Ella Seidel (19) on home turf.

19:22 CET - Another Argentine player has progressed on the ATP Tour - Francisco Cerundolo (25). He made no mistake against Matej Dodig (19), winning 6-3, 6-4 to progress in Croatia.

19:10 CET - Number one seed Sebastian Baez (23) has made no mistake in Austria, beating fellow Argentine Thiago Tirante (23) 6-3, 6-3.

17:25 CET - Sad news for tennis fans as Italy's Jannik Sinner (22), the men's number one, has pulled out of the Olympics due to tonsillitis.

Read more on that here.

17:23 CET - In-form Italian Matteo Berrettini (28) has won his seventh match in a row, edging second seed Alejandro Tabilo (27) 7-6, 7-6 to advance to the quarter-finals in Kitzbuhel.

16:07 CET - One of the biggest stories of this year's Olympics is that Rafael Nadal (38) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) are playing doubles together, and while they feel preparation hasn't been ideal, the two have vowed to do everything they can to make Spain proud.

Read more here

15:30 CET - There's been Polish success aplenty at the Liversport Open in Prague, with Magdalena Frech (26) winning 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 against Anhelina Kalinina (27) and Magda Linette (32) joining her in the semi-finals.

11:25 CET - The first notable result of the day is in, with top seed Mirra Andreeva (17) winning 6-2, 6-0 against Lea Boskovic (24) in Iasi.

09:15 CET - Most of the world's top players will have medals on their minds by now with the Olympics just days away, but that's not the case for all of them.

For instance, Matteo Berrettini (28) is in Kitzbuhel today looking to win his seventh match in a row, while fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti (22) is in Croatia playing his first match since losing the Wimbledon semi-final.

