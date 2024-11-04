Advertisement
ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev wins Paris Masters title, Medjedovic upsets Nakashima

Reuters
Alexander Zverev smiling cheek to cheek as he becomes the Rolex Paris Masters champion
Alexander Zverev smiling cheek to cheek as he becomes the Rolex Paris Masters championReuters /Stephanie Lecocq
Alexander Zverev (27) of Germany needed just 76 minutes to crush Ugo Humbert (26) 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the Rolex Paris Masters, disappointing the France native on his home turf.

Third-seed Zverev produced 15 winners and nine unforced errors, compared to 12 and 25, respectively, for Humbert.

Zverev also won 91 percent of points on his first serve and 79 percent on his second as he achieved his seventh ATP Masters 1000 title. He lost only five points on his serve and never faced a break.

"I knew I had to play like this to win today," said Zverev, who got his 23rd career win in an ATP Tour finals. "Ugo is an incredible player, but here in Paris, he plays even better than he usually does and I knew that. Once the crowd gets involved, it's going to be difficult. So, I had to take that away early, and I did, so I'm happy about that."

"It was not 100 percent guaranteed that I would be back at this level after Roland Garros two years ago, when I basically broke everything possible in my ankle. So, to win this title here in Paris means the world to me, and I'm sure it means everything to those in my box, because they have done so much for me."

He also has won ATP Masters titles in Rome (twice), Madrid (twice), Cincinnati and Montreal.

Humbert was the first Frenchman since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2011 to reach the Paris final at the Accor Arena in Paris. He did so by defeating Russian Karen Khachanov in a tough three-set semifinal on Saturday.

"It was a beautiful week, despite my defeat today," Humbert said. "My feeling is that I gave it my all. I have no regrets.

"He was stronger than me in every aspect of tennis. I couldn't recover from yesterday's match enough, but congrats to him."

Humbert will rise to 14th in the ATP rankings.

"To have my family and team with me the whole week has been incredible. It's for moments like this why I do this every day, why I train."

With the win, Zverev will be the second seed at the Nitto ATP Finals, which begin November 10th.

Moselle Open

Eighth-seeded Alex Michelsen captured a 6-3, 6-1 first-round win over Frenchman Harold Mayot in Metz, France.

Michelsen, a 20-year-old Southern California native, recorded seven aces and saved all nine break points against him.

Corentin Moutet sent the home fans happy, however. He advanced to the second round when Sumit Nagal of India retired in the second set. Motet was up 7-5, 4-0 at the time.

Belgrade Open

Hamad Medjedovic scored a stellar comeback win in his home country when he upset sixth-seed Brandon Nakashima 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in first-round action in the Serbian capital.

Medjedovic fired 16 aces in all and saved two of two break points in the third set. Nakashima, who hit 14 aces without a double fault, saved match point on his way to winning the eighth game of the third set and cutting his deficit to 5-3, but Medjedovic prevailed in the following game.

In the only other opener on Sunday, Hungary's Fabian Marozsan also made a big rally in defeating China's Juncheng Shang 2-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Mentions
TennisUgo HumbertAlexander ZverevHamad MedjedovicAlex MichelsenBrandon NakashimaCorentin MoutetATP - Singles
