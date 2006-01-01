Russia's Khachanov wins second season title in Almaty after downing Diallo

Russian Karen Khachanov (28) downed Canada's Gabriel Diallo (23) 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 to land his second ATP win of the season in Almaty on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, silver medallist at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, leaned on all his experience to close out the match after Diallo took the second set.

"A lot of emotions, now I'm relieved and super happy," said Khachanov, who improved to 7-2 in tour-level finals.

"You can’t expect a final to be easy, without tension, but it was until 6-2, 4-2. Then he started to relax, go for his shots a little bit more, and he suddenly turned the match around," added the former top 10 player.

Khachanov also won the ATP 250 title in Doha in February.

