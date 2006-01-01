Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open ATP - Singles
  4. Nick Kyrgios expected to return for Australian Open, says tournament chief

Nick Kyrgios expected to return for Australian Open, says tournament chief

Kyrgios has played just one singles tour match in the last two years
Kyrgios has played just one singles tour match in the last two yearsREUTERS / Sandra Sanders
Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said on Thursday he expects to see Australian former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios (29) back in action at Melbourne Park for the season-opening Grand Slam in January.

Kyrgios pulled out of this year's Australian Open and has played just one singles tour match in the last two years as he battled knee, foot and wrist injuries.

In his long absence from court, Kyrgios has done television and broadcasting work but recent messages posted on social media suggest he will be looking to resume his playing career towards the end of the year.

"Nick will be back," Tiley told Australia's Channel Nine TV on Thursday as he promoted the tournament he has run for the best part of two decades.

"We know he's out there practicing and preparing for the summer. He loves playing in Australia. We expect to see him back and we know he's on track with that preparation."

The talented Aussie has always been a major draw at the Australian Open and attracted vociferous support from his compatriots, even if he only once reached the quarter-final stage back in 2015.

Kyrgios reached the second round on his last singles appearance at Melbourne Park in 2022, losing in four sets to eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev.

He followed that with a run to the final at Wimbledon and the quarter-finals at the US Open before the rash of injuries started taking their toll.

Tiley said last year he expected Kyrgios to return for this year's Australian Open and added a codicil on Thursday when pressed whether he was certain the former world number 13 would be in action when the Grand Slam gets underway on January 12.

"A lot can play out in the next couple of months, but we look forward to seeing Nick back," he said.

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open ATP - SinglesNick Kyrgios
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz taking on Machac in Shanghai after Nadal announces retirement
Aryna Sabalenka relishes 'much-needed' tennis rivalry with Iga Swiatek
Wimbledon replaces line judges with electronic line-calling system
Show more
Tennis
Spanish legend Rafael Nadal announces his retirement from tennis
Updated
Frenchman Richard Gasquet to call time on career after Roland Garros
Jannik Sinner to face Daniil Medvedev in Shanghai Masters quarter-finals
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Paolini sail through in China, Goffin stuns Zverev
Tiafoe apologises for swearing at umpire in furious rant after loss in Shanghai
People don't realise, it's hard to win all the time, says Coco Gauff
Most Read
Ex-Sheffield United defender George Baldock found dead aged 31
Jurgen Klopp appointed Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull in first job after Liverpool
Prolific Japan set sights on Saudi Arabia as top teams clash in key World Cup qualifiers
Aryna Sabalenka relishes 'much-needed' tennis rivalry with Iga Swiatek

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings