Sinner storms past Baez to move into fourth round of Australian Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open ATP - Singles
  4. Sinner storms past Baez to move into fourth round of Australian Open
Sinner storms past Baez to move into fourth round of Australian Open
Sinner is looking like a real contender
Sinner is looking like a real contender
Reuters
Fourth seed Jannik Sinner (22) underlined his title credentials by racing into the second week of the Australian Open without dropping a set after a 6-0, 6-1, 6-3 demolition of Sebastian Baez in the third round on Friday.

The clean-hitting Italian banged down six aces and 34 winners to see off the Argentine 26th seed in less than two hours in cool and blustery conditions on Margaret Court Arena, sealing the deal with a seventh break of serve.

The 22-year-old was the hottest player on tour at the end of last season and led Italy to a first Davis Cup triumph in late November to conclude the season.

His decision to extend his holiday and skip the warm-up tournaments ahead of the year's first Grand Slam raised some eyebrows, but Sinner felt it had been vindicated by his form in the first three rounds in Melbourne.

"In general, I feel really great here," Sinner said. "I'm really happy with how I'm feeling right now.

"Obviously matches are a little bit different (from training) and let's see how I react in the next rounds, but at the moment I'm going well."

Sinner's best run at the Australian Open was a place in the quarter-finals in 2022, and the odds will favour him getting back to the last eight with Karen Khachanov his opponent in the fourth round.

The Italian has won the last two of his three meetings with the Russian 15th seed with the only loss coming at the 2020 US Open when he was still a teenager.

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open ATP - SinglesSinner JannikBaez SebastianAustralian Open 2024
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic braces for stern test against veteran slayer Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Ons Jabeur and Caroline Wozniacki derailed by Russian youngsters at Australian Open
The Base Line: Novak Djokovic given stern first-round test as Australian Open begins
Show more
Tennis
Confident Maria Timofeeva relishing Marta Kostyuk test at Australian Open
Alex De Minaur aiming to smash through barrier after reaching Australian Open last 16
Smooth Novak Djokovic glides past Etcheverry into last 16 at Australian Open
Maria Timofeeva stuns Beatriz Haddad Maia in seven-year first at Australian Open
Returning Amanda Anisimova takes pride in reaching fourth round
Emma Raducanu excited by future after 'very positive' return from injury
Andy Murray praises 'mental strength' of teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva
Tsitsipas hopes 2023 run will boost Australian Open title bid after making fourth round
Teen sensation Andreeva stages sensational Australian Open fightback
Editors' Picks: AFCON continues as Leipzig take on Leverkusen in top-of-the-table clash
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic close to Hajduk Split return, Bayern interested in Trippier
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Atletico earn gutsy 4-2 win against Real Madrid to book Copa del Rey quarter-final berth
Anna Blinkova ousts Elena Rybakina in history-making Australian Open tiebreak

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings