Australian Open organisers argue that late Melbourne finishes are unavoidable

Australian Open organisers argue that late Melbourne finishes are unavoidable
The Australian Open is famous for its late matches
The Australian Open is famous for its late matches
Reuters
Tournament director Craig Tiley said on Monday that late finishes are inevitable at the Australian Open despite the introduction of an extra day this year to help with fixture congestion.

The year's first Grand Slam is notorious for its late finishes and in 2008 a match between Lleyton Hewitt and Marcos Baghdatis famously concluded at 04:33.

The final match of the first day of the 15-day Australian Open on Sunday started at 23:41 after Novak Djokovic had taken four hours to win his first-round match against qualifier Dino Prizmic.

Mercifully, women's defending champion Aryna Sabalenka raced through her tournament opener in less than an hour but Tiley said players had to expect to play into the early hours at Melbourne Park on occasion.

"We finished at 12:35 a.m. and we have taken the edge off having the possibility of late finishes," Tiley told Australia's Channel Nine on Monday.

"Nobody could predict that Novak would have gone over four hours to play a qualifier. No one would have predicted that putting a schedule on.

"It's going to happen and it will happen again, it could happen tonight or tomorrow night."

The WTA and ATP Tours made a joint announcement this month limiting the number of matches that can be scheduled on a court in an evening session and banning contests beginning after 23:00 in the interests of player welfare. The four Grand Slams are not, however, bound by the rules of the tours.

While Tennis Australia said the addition of the extra day was made with player welfare in mind, former world number one John McEnroe described it as a "money grab".

Players, including Djokovic, backed the extension of the tournament if it resulted in fewer late finishes.

