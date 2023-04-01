Coco Gauff not resting on her laurels after US Open win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open WTA - Singles
  4. Coco Gauff not resting on her laurels after US Open win
Coco Gauff not resting on her laurels after US Open win
Coco Gauff will be aiming for her second grand slam title in 2024
Coco Gauff will be aiming for her second grand slam title in 2024
Reuters
Coco Gauff (19) has no intention of being a 'one-Slam wonder' and while her win over Aryna Sabalenka (25) in last year's Flushing Meadows final gave her confidence heading into the Australian Open she says she spends little time dwelling on the past.

The American world number four capped a breakout season by winning the U.S. Open last September and has enjoyed a strong buildup to the first Grand Slam of the year by defending her title at the Auckland warm-up event last weekend.

"Some players' goal is to win a Grand Slam," said the 19-year-old. "Once they reach that, it's kind of, what's next?

"For me, I always knew I wanted to win multiple. It was kind of easy to forget about it (her U.S. Open win)," she added.

"Not 'forget', I think that's the wrong word. Maybe just put it in the past and look forward to the future instead of dwelling on the past."

What she does take from her U.S. Open triumph is the knowledge she can go toe-to-toe with the best and come out on top. Gauff fought back to defeat Belarusian Sabalenka, who is seeded second at Melbourne Park, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in that final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"For me, the only thing I will try to remember from that Slam is just the way that I won," she added.

"It wasn't my best tennis. It was more so the mental fire.

"I think that confidence will bring me into the Australian Open this year, probably even more Slams for the rest of the season."

On the technical side, Gauff said she has tweaked her service motion to make her toss more consistent.

"Sometimes I still have to remind myself of it. I think for the most part I was really open to it," she added.

"I think my serve is something that, when it's on it's a really big weapon and can get me out of some situations. Just to make it more consistent was the goal."

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open WTA - SinglesGauff CocoSabalenka Aryna
Related Articles
Returning champion mums add depth to Australian Open women's field
The Base Line: Dimitrov and Rybakina make dream starts but Nadal comeback halted
Aryna Sabalenka still a work in progress ahead of Melbourne title defence
Show more
Tennis
Djokovic to be dethroned? Rybakina to rise? Flashscore's 2024 Australian Open predictions
Americans Shelton and Korda fail to reach finals at Australian Open tune-up events
Early days yet but 'light and happy' Raducanu sees path back to the top
Americans Shelton and Korda fail to reach finals at Australian Open tune-up events
Indian Wells increases prize money to $19 million
Iga Swiatek ready for Sofia Kenin test at Australian Open after 'weird' journeys
Andy Murray welcomes move to limit number of evening matches on tour
After years of disappointment, Grigor Dimitrov is finally living up to his potential again
With Kyrgios sidelined, De Minaur leads local charge at Australian Open
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Dortmund seal Maatsen loan, Man Utd keen on Brobbey
O'Sullivan battles back to beat Hawkins and book Masters semi-final spot, Murphy awaits
Australian Open draw throws up a number of first-round heavyweight clashes
Who's Missing: The Premier League stars in AFCON and Asian Cup action

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings