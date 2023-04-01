Dubai and Sunshine Double on the cards for Osaka after early Australian Open exit

Naomi Osaka (26) plans to jump straight back into action following her early Australian Open exit on Monday, with the former world number one drawing up a schedule that includes tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami and Charleston.

The player from Japan, who returned only two weeks ago after 15 months out and having her first child in July, said she had also discussed pencilling in a full clay season with her coach Wim Fissette.

"Wim just talked to me about playing a lot more matches," Osaka told reporters after the twice Australian Open champion fell 6-4, 7-6 to Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia in her opener.

"I don't know if he wants to add stuff. I'm definitely thinking of playing Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Charleston and then probably like a full clay season."

The four-time Grand Slam champion looked rusty in only her third match of the season after returning at Brisbane in the build-up to the year's first Grand Slam.

After a slightly nervy opener against Tamara Korpatsch in the tune-up event, she was beaten in three sets by former world number one Karolina Pliskova before facing 19th-ranked Garcia at Melbourne Park.

"These past couple weeks I think, for me, I'm grateful for them," Osaka said. "I have a team that's really amazing and I've made a lot of different memories with them in Australia.

"Of course, I don't regret anything. I think I've learned a lot during this trip, both on the court and off the court. Also, I think I just played some really good people. It's a little unfortunate. I wish I could have maybe played United Cup, or played something where I'm not immediately out if I don't win a match.

"I think I just have to see how the rest of my season goes."