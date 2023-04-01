Gauff clarifies that she wasn't upset after calling 'foul' on USTA cartoon

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open WTA - Singles
  4. Gauff clarifies that she wasn't upset after calling 'foul' on USTA cartoon
Gauff clarifies that she wasn't upset after calling 'foul' on USTA cartoon
Gauff made it through in Melbourne
Gauff made it through in Melbourne
Reuters
Coco Gauff denied on Monday that she was upset about a United States Tennis Association (USTA) social media post which depicted her and some of her fellow US players as characters from a cartoon but said the image made them look "awful".

The USTA wished its seeded players well at the Australian Open by having them drawn in the style of the late 1990s Nickelodeon cartoon "The Wild Thornberrys".

"Worst thing I've ever seen," Gauff said on Sunday in an Instagram post.

"Like a caricature artist decided to make (us) all look like hideous-looking people. The art style is cool for a cartoon show but not for a hype post. Foul."

The USTA post was later deleted.

Speaking after her first-round victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Monday, however, a laughing Gauff said she was not being serious and that her comments were the result of her being bored in her hotel room.

"I was like, no, I wasn't mad. We looked awful," Gauff told reporters.

"I just don't know if I want myself drawn as that art style... Usually, the USTA always does the seed, the hype posts or whatever before the Slams.

"They should have posted this on April Fool's Day. It was a funny thing in the (players') chat."

Gauff said she had also messaged the USTA to ask about the thinking behind the picture as a joke.

"They never responded. I got left on 'read' by USTA, which sucks. But, you know, it is what it is," Gauff said.

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open WTA - SinglesGauff CocoAustralian Open 2024
Related Articles
Australian Open roundup: Murray, Vondrousova and Wawrinka crash out on day two, Gauff wins
Updated
Nostalgic Naomi Osaka seeks third Australian Open crown
Former champion Wozniacki through to Australian Open second round as Linette retires
Show more
Tennis
Djokovic 'just another player' for Popyrin ahead of Australian Open meeting
Tennis Tracker: Murray falls at first hurdle at Australian Open, women's seeds shocked
Updated
Australian Open organisers argue that late Melbourne finishes are unavoidable
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka loses just one game in win as day one at Australian Open ends
Updated
Novak Djokovic comes through Prizmic test in tricky Melbourne opener
Amanda Anisimova enjoying herself at Australian Open after burnout break
Most Read
Ali Carter takes early lead over Ronnie O'Sullivan in Masters final
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Ali Carter to win record-extending eighth Masters title
Football Tracker: Senegal kick off campaign against Gambia, South Korea enter Asian Cup
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings