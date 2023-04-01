Naomi Osaka vows not to mope after 'bittersweet' Australian Open exit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open WTA - Singles
  4. Naomi Osaka vows not to mope after 'bittersweet' Australian Open exit
Naomi Osaka vows not to mope after 'bittersweet' Australian Open exit
Osaka speaks to the media following her loss
Osaka speaks to the media following her loss
AFP
Naomi Osaka (26) said on Wednesday that crashing out of the Australian Open was "bittersweet" but vowed not to mope as she headed home in time to see new baby Shai crawl for the first time.

The Japanese star, who has won four Grand Slams, including two in Melbourne, stepped away from tennis in September 2022, citing mental health concerns.

After giving birth to a girl in July, she returned for the 2024 season only to hit a roadblock at the first hurdle in the opening Grand Slam of the year on Monday.

"I remember last year I wished I had an opportunity to play again on Rod Laver Arena and this year that happened, so one of my dreams already came true," she said on social media.

"Currently, however, my entire being is so disappointed with my result, the standards I set myself are so incredibly high.

"I try to remind myself that I was pregnant six months ago and I can't expect amazing results from the jump - that doesn't really do much to quell my thoughts though."

The rusty former world number one was knocked out by French 16th seed Caroline Garcia, losing steam after going toe-to-toe at the start of the match.

Despite her disappointment, Osaka said she was better able to deal with defeat now than earlier in her career.

"Understanding the importance of time is a skill I improved on after having Shai - things that used to bother me don't bother me anymore, I don't have time for it," she said.

"In that same aspect I don't feel I have time to mope after losses anymore. The world moves on and I have to continue to walk forward."

Unlike some of the other mothers returning to the tennis circuit tour, such as Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber, Osaka opted not to travel with baby Shai.

But the early exit has allowed her to get back to her child sooner than expected.

"It's a new bittersweet feeling. So sad to leave Melbourne early but I'm so happy to go see Shai soon," she said.

"She's been scooting back and forth lately so I'm relieved I'll be back home in time to see her first crawl."

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open WTA - SinglesOsaka NaomiGarcia CarolineAustralian Open 2024
Related Articles
The Base Line: Novak Djokovic given stern first-round test as Australian Open begins
Osaka shows promising signs but loses to 16th seed Garcia on Grand Slam return
Nostalgic Naomi Osaka seeks third Australian Open crown
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic faces home favourite Popyrin after Sabalenka cruises through
Updated
Ons Jabeur and Caroline Wozniacki derailed by Russian youngsters at Australian Open
Emma Raducanu breezes past Shelby Rogers into Australian Open second round
Updated
Home hopes De Minaur and Popyrin aim to sparkle in Australian Open spotlight
Alexander Zverev sees no reason to quit Players' Council pending abuse court case
Carlos Alcaraz hits his stride to sink gutsy Richard Gasquet at Australian Open
Stress-hit Jack Draper vomits on court after win at Australian Open
Alexander Zverev puts aside off-court issues to battle on at Australian Open
India's Nagal guaranteed big payday after stunning win at Australian Open
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson set to leave Saudi Pro League, De Ligt unhappy at Bayern
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Roma appoint Daniele De Rossi as manager after sacking Jose Mourinho

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings