Swiatek at a loss to understand Australian Open exit at hands of Noskova

Iga Swiatek speaks to media after shock defeat
Iga Swiatek speaks to media after shock defeat
Reuters
The Australian Open had its biggest shock to date when teenager Linda Noskova (19) knocked world number one Iga Swiatek (22) out of the competition in the third round on Saturday, and the Polish top seed was at a loss to explain how she felt.

Swiatek began strongly, winning the opening set 6-3, but after losing the second by the same score, the decider saw Czech Noskova break serve twice to win 6-4.

When asked to articulate her feelings so people could understand how she felt, Swiatek hit back with a question of her own.

"Why do you need to understand?" Swiatek asked.

"Sometimes I don't even understand, so I don't know if you will. I mean, I really wasn't expecting a lot. I just tried to do the best kind of work possible.

"I felt today that, OK, I wasn't playing my best game, and I had many things that didn't work in previous rounds."

Swiatek needed a tiebreak to win the first set in her opening match with Sofia Kenin, and on Thursday came back from two breaks down in the deciding set to overcome Danielle Collins, but insisted she wasn't feeling the effects of those battles.

"No, physically I felt, honestly, I didn't feel anything. So, pretty good," Swiatek said.

"Mentally as well, I felt like actually I came back in my match against Danielle, and I could kind of start over and not expect a lot, just try to play my game."

In the end, Noskova won three consecutive games in the final set to make it 5-3 and take control, and Swiatek regretted not seizing her own chances earlier in the match.

"I think she just went all in without any pressure. She probably knew that she has nothing to lose, you know?

"Maybe I should have done that when I had break points in previous games, but I wanted to kind of be the solid version of myself."

The Pole went out in the fourth round at last year's tournament, but Swiatek is feeling more positive this time around about the season to come.

"Last year I felt much more off balance. I felt like the whole season may be tough just because of the start," Swiatek said.

"Last year I felt like I was just overwhelmed with beginning the year as world number one. It kind of took me off my balance.

"This year I feel like I just want to get back to work. I know I'm going to have plenty of chances during the season to show my game."

