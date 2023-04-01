Zheng gets surprise visit from Chinese icon Li Na amid impressive Australian Open run

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open WTA - Singles
  4. Zheng gets surprise visit from Chinese icon Li Na amid impressive Australian Open run
Zheng gets surprise visit from Chinese icon Li Na amid impressive Australian Open run
Zheng has a huge chance of reaching the semis
Zheng has a huge chance of reaching the semis
Reuters
Qinwen Zheng (21) received a surprise visit from former Australian Open champion Li Na after reaching the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the first time on Saturday and the good news for the Chinese number one does not end there.

Zheng clinched her place in the second week at Melbourne Park with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 win over compatriot Wang Yafan on the same Rod Laver Arena court where Li lost the 2011 and 2013 finals before taking the crown in 2014.

"I was super happy to meet her and have the chance to talk with her because I never talked with her in person. That was really special for me," Zheng told reporters.

"I think she's much more beautiful she looks on TV. She said, 'don't think too much, just keep it simple'. I think that's what I need to do right now."

Zheng, who moved to Li's hometown of Wuhan to train at the age of eight, said she watched her hero beat Dominika Cibulkova in the 2014 final at least 10 times.

Li's triumph was the first by a Chinese or Asian player at Melbourne Park and Zheng's chances of emulating her, although still modest, have been greatly enhanced by a culling of seeds in her quarter of the draw.

The 12th seed will next meet world number 95 Oceane Dodin with either Italian 26th seed Jasmine Paolini or world number 75 Anna Kalinskaya awaiting the winner of that tie in the quarter-finals.

When China was investing heavily in tennis as part of a government drive to develop a multi-billion dollar sports industry, the Australian Open started marketing itself as the "Grand Slam of the Asia-Pacific".

It remains the closest thing to a home Grand Slam for Chinese players and Zheng said she had felt the support of her compatriots on court this week.

"The Australian Open has a lot more Chinese fans, so I feel like I'm playing at home because the crowd was supporting me more," she said.

"In the US Open, it's more like half and half. Sometimes they support opponents more, sometimes it's me. It's a totally different atmosphere. It's the first time I've reached the fourth round here, so that was special."

Mentions
TennisZheng QinwenLi NaAustralian Open 2024Australian Open WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Rust-free Swiatek grateful for demanding start as Australian Open heats up
Djokovic to be dethroned? Rybakina to rise? Flashscore's 2024 Australian Open predictions
Azarenka knocks Ostapenko out of Australian Open, ready to 'give whatever it takes'
Show more
Tennis
Noskova won thanks to mentality & Melbourne is too fast for Swiatek, says expert Koukalova
Teenager Noskova stuns top seed Swiatek in Australian Open third round
Updated
Medvedev motors into fourth round at Melbourne Park after beating Auger-Aliassime
Djokovic states that Federer 'didn't like' his behaviour early on in career
Only something 'miraculous' can stop Djokovic at Australian Open, says Rod Laver
Alcaraz reaches second week of Australian Open for the first time with dominant display
Tennis Tracker: Noskova claims shock win over top seed Swiatek, Ruud and Dimitrov also out
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Wirtz in demand, Manchester United keen on Brobbey
Football Tracker: Arsenal leading Crystal Palace, Algeria taking on Burkina Faso
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Ronnie O'Sullivan eases into World Grand Prix semi-finals, Junhui Ding awaits

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings