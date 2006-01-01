Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Beijing ATP - Singles
  4. Injured Raducanu the latest big name to pull out of the China Open

Injured Raducanu the latest big name to pull out of the China Open

Raducanu in action at Wimbledon
Raducanu in action at WimbledonReuters / Matthew Childs
Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu (21) became the latest high-profile player to withdraw from the China Open after the Briton said she was skipping the WTA 1000 tournament due to a foot injury.

Raducanu has struggled with injuries since capturing the New York title in 2021 and spent most of last season recovering from ankle and wrist surgeries.

The 21-year-old, who has since climbed to 54th in the world, sustained her latest setback in the Korea Open quarter-finals on Saturday while playing Daria Kasatkina.

"I sprained some ligaments in my foot which unfortunately need some more time to heal," Raducanu said on Monday.

"It means I can't play in Beijing but I hope to be back competing as soon as I can."

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, world number one Iga Swiatek and three-time Grand Slam runner-up Ons Jabeur have decided to skip the Beijing event, which runs from September 25th to October 6th.

The men's ATP 500 tournament in Beijing lost one of its top players when organisers said world number two Alexander Zverev had pulled out due to pneumonia.

The 27-year-old helped Team Europe complete a 13-11 victory over Team World in the Laver Cup at the weekend but was absent from the German squad announced on Monday for the Davis Cup Final 8 in November.

The draw for the China Open, which will feature four of the top six men's players, including world number one Jannik Sinner, takes place on Tuesday.

Mentions
TennisEmma RaducanuDaria KasatkinaOns JabeurElena RybakinaIga SwiatekJannik SinnerAlexander ZverevBeijing ATP - SinglesBeijing WTA - Singles
Related Articles
US Open champion Sabalenka chasing year-end number one ranking
Injured Rybakina skips Beijing & Wuhan but eyes return before WTA Finals
Emma Raducanu retires as Daria Kasatkina and Beatriz Haddad Maia reach Korea Open final
Show more
Tennis
Teenager Shang becomes second Chinese player to win ATP title, Cilic makes history
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Sheng beats Musetti in Chengdu final, Cilic wins Hangzhou title to make history
Updated
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz named in Spain team for Davis Cup finals
Comeback king Marin Cilic making history on dream return to the ATP Tour
Tennis Tracker: Musetti into Chengdu final, Cilic to face Zhang in Hangzhou decider
Carlos Alcaraz dismisses Roger Federer comparisons after Laver Cup win
Beatriz Haddad Maia roars back to beat Daria Kasatkina in Korea Open final
Most Read
Manchester City's Rodri 'out for season' after ACL injury against Arsenal
Serie A game between Atalanta and Como postponed after downpour
Wright blasts Manchester City's Haaland for throwing ball at Arsenal's Gabriel
Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen set to miss season after knee operation

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings