Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Beijing ATP - Singles
  4. Sinner defies doping case and beats Lehecka to reach Beijing last four

Sinner defies doping case and beats Lehecka to reach Beijing last four

Sinner in action in Beijing
Sinner in action in BeijingJADE GAO / AFP
Top-ranked Jannik Sinner (23) on Monday defied the controversy surrounding his doping case to join Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Daniil Medvedev (28) in the Beijing semi-finals.

The defending champion will face either Andrey Rublev or Chinese wildcard Bu Yunchaokete after defeating Jiri Lehecka 6-2, 7-6(6) for his 14th win in a row.

He is under the microscope after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Saturday said it was seeking a ban of up to two years after he twice tested positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency cleared the Italian of wrongdoing in August and allowed him to continue playing, and weeks later he won the US Open for his second major title.

The ITIA accepted Sinner's explanation that the drug entered his system when his physiotherapist used a spray containing it to treat a cut, and then provided massage and sports therapy to the player.

WADA has appealed the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

On the tennis court, the world number one recovered from a set down to win his first two matches in Beijing but he made a fast start against the 37th-ranked Lehecka from the Czech Republic.

Sinner surged through the first set of their quarter-final but there was little between them in the second as they traded some thunderous groundstrokes.

They went to a tie-break, where Sinner saved two set points on the way to victory.

Alcaraz and Medvedev, the second and third seeds respectively, meet in the other semi-final.

Mentions
TennisJannik SinnerJiri LeheckaBeijing ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Carlos Alcaraz sets up clash against Daniil Medvedev in China Open last four
'Difficult for him': Carlos Alcaraz sympathises with Jannik Sinner over doping case
Alcaraz wins in 56 minutes as 'China's Nadal' extends Beijing fairytale
Show more
Tennis
Sinner admits to having sleepless nights over doping case
Fils edges Rune in two tie-breaks to set up Japan Open final with Humbert
Naomi Osaka sets up Coco Gauff clash in Beijing while Aryna Sabalenka marches on
Tennis Tracker: Bu shocks Rublev in Beijing, Humbert and Fils through to Tokyo final
Holger Rune comes back from brink against Kei Nishikori to reach Japan Open semi-finals
US Open finalist Pegula fights past Kudermetova to reach Beijing last 16
Most Read
Football Tracker: Atletico and Real draw Madrid derby after Correa scores late equaliser
Manchester United's under-fire manager Ten Hag says still on same page with owners
'Difficult for him': Carlos Alcaraz sympathises with Jannik Sinner over doping case
Tottenham waltz past woeful Manchester United as Fernandes sees red in horror display

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings