  Gauff fights back to beat Badosa in China Open to set up final with Muchova

Gauff fights back to beat Badosa in China Open to set up final with Muchova

Updated
Gauff is into Sunday's final in Beijing
Gauff is into Sunday's final in BeijingREUTERS / Florence Lo
Former US Open champion Coco Gauff (20) fought back from a set down to beat Spain's Paula Badosa (26) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 at the China Open in Beijing on Saturday and set up a final with Czech Karolina Muchova (28).

Double faults and a weaker second serve troubled world number six Gauff early in the match as Badosa won 75% of her second return points in the set.

Badosa broke to go 3-2 up, but Gauff fought back, making it 4-4 after a marathon game where Badosa saved 10 break points, but a persistent Gauff ultimately prevailed.

The world number 19 re-took the lead with a quick break in the very next game and held her own serve to win the set.

Badosa broke again in the first game of the second set and almost built a 4-1 lead, but Gauff saved four break points to hold.

A confident Gauff would not lose another game in the set as she seized the momentum, landing more precise shots across the court, with Badosa not winning a single point as Gauff broke her in the last game.

In the third set, the American broke twice to build a 4-1 lead, hitting two aces as her powerful forehands eluded an increasingly exhausted Badosa.

Gauff sealed victory with another break.

"It was just a tough match... I just tried to stay focused. Mentally I tried to reset. I got down a couple of times but I tried to bounce back," Gauff said in her post-match interview.

"I had tough opponents the whole tournament. Happy to be in the final."

In the second semi-final, Muchova was fully in control against Paris 2024 Olympics gold medallist Zheng Qinwen, who suffered a hard fall in the opening set and took a lengthy medical timeout.

Zheng provided a degree of resistance in the second set, but 49th-ranked Muchova took a 4-2 lead before sealing her place in a sixth WTA final with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the Chinese fifth seed.

Muchova, in only her seventh tournament back after suffering a wrist injury at the 2023 US Open, continues to put on impressive performances.

The Czech reached the US Open semi-finals in September and on Friday ended top seed and three-time Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka's 15-match winning streak in the China Open quarter-final.

Coco Gauff, Paula Badosa, Karolina Muchova, Qinwen Zheng
