  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Belgrade ATP - Singles
  4. ATP roundup: Shapovalov wins second ATP Tour Title, Bonzi wins his first in Metz

ATP roundup: Shapovalov wins second ATP Tour Title, Bonzi wins his first in Metz

Reuters
Bonzi waves to the fans as he wins his first-ever ATP Tour-level final
Bonzi waves to the fans as he wins his first-ever ATP Tour-level finalAFP / Jean-Christophe Verhaegen
Denis Shapovalov (25) won his second ATP Tour title - and first in five years - at the Belgrade Open in Serbia on Saturday.

Shapovalov took home his first ATP Tour title in five years after defeating home-country favourite Hamad Medjedovic 6-4, 6-4. The only other title for Shapovalov, of Canada, came in Stockholm in 2019.

Shapovalov, a tournament qualifier, won in 77 minutes on the strength of 13 aces and a winning percentage of 82 on first-serve points. The 25-year-old missed the second half of 2023 because of injury and spent this season working back into form.

For Medjedovic, it was his first ATP Tour final, with the hopes of many more in the future.

Moselle Open

French qualifier Benjamin Bonzi defeated Great Britain's Cameron Norrie 7-6, 6-4 to win his first-ever ATP Tour-level final in Metz, France.

The France native entered the tournament with a 0-6 record this season. He beat a pair of seeded opponents - number two Casper Ruud of Norway and number eight Alex Michelsen - on his way to the final.

Against Norrie, Bonzi recorded 10 aces and saved 13 of 14 break points. The match was remarkably close, with Bonzi winning 81 and Norrie 76 of the total 157 points.

Bonzi had 37 winners against 27 unforced errors, with Norrie registering 33 and 22, respectively.

