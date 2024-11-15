Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Billie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - Singles
  4. Japan and Slovakia complete stellar comebacks to earn spots in BJK Cup quarter-finals

Japan and Slovakia complete stellar comebacks to earn spots in BJK Cup quarter-finals

Reuters
Don't call it a comeback! Japan are through after a come-from-behind victory against Romania
Don't call it a comeback! Japan are through after a come-from-behind victory against RomaniaAFP / Jorge Guerrero
Japan and Slovakia produced stunning comebacks to beat Romania and the United States 2-1, respectively, and reach the quarter-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup on Thursday.

Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova had to dig deep to beat Ashlyn Krueger and Taylor Townsend 6-3, 3-6,10-8 in the match tiebreak of a thrilling doubles that went into the early hours of Friday.

Townsend gave the US the lead with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Renata Jamrichova but Rebecca Sramkova levelled the tie with a gutsy 6-2, 7-5 win over Danielle Collins, leaving it in the hands of the doubles to give Slovakia their hard-fought comeback in the first days of competitions in southern Spain's Malaga.

Slovakia will now face Australia on Sunday.

Earlier on Thursday, Japan produced a comeback of their own to beat Romania 2-1 and reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2013.

Missing former world number one Naomi Osaka who didn't make the trip to Spain due to an injury, Japan had to fight back after Nao Hibino lost the opening singles match of the day 6-2, 6-4 against Ana Bogdan.

Ena Shibahara, who was playing singles in place of Osaka, stepped up to beat Jaqueline Cristian 6-4, 7-6(2) to level the tie.

In the decisive doubles, Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi booked Japan a spot in the last eight with a 6-1, 7-5 victory against Elena Gabriela Ruse and Monica Niculescu.

Japan will face last year's runners-up Italy in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

"We feel great," Japan captain Ai Sugiyama told reporters.

"To get to the Finals was one goal and all the players and staff put in a great effort."

"When I was playing, it was tough for me to play team events because I put too much pressure on myself. But these days the girls are dealing with the pressure and are playing really well. Even though we lost the first match, we fought so hard."

The BJK Cup first round will continue on Friday with hosts Spain facing Iga Swiatek's Poland followed by Germany against Great Britain.

Mentions
TennisBillie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - SinglesTaylor TownsendNaomi OsakaDanielle CollinsViktoria HruncakovaRenata JamrichovaAshlyn KruegerTereza MihalikovaRebecca SramkovaShuko AoyamaAna BogdanJaqueline CristianNao HibinoEri HozumiMonica NiculescuElena Gabriela RuseEna ShibaharaAi Sugiyama
Related Articles
Iga Swiatek's opening match at Billie Jean King Cup postponed due to weather alert
Iga Swiatek and Poland targeting 'revenge' against Spain in BJK Cup
Hosts Spain face daunting task against Poland as BJK Cup Finals get underway
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Badosa in BJK Cup, Alcaraz to take on Zverev at ATP Finals
Sinner backing ex-trainer to succeed in new role with Berrettini despite doping scandal
Nick Kyrgios to make long-awaited return from injury at Brisbane International
Super Sinner continues perfect ATP Finals run with victory over Medvedev
Updated
Fritz on brink of semi-finals after seeing off De Minaur challenge at ATP Finals
Updated
Czech tennis player Bartunkova free to return to action after accepting six-month doping ban
Tennis Tracker: Sinner downs Medvedev after Fritz wins, USA dumped out of BJK Cup
Former Uruguay striker Diego Forlan falls short in his tennis doubles debut
Ruud misses early last four chance as Zverev cruises to second win at ATP Finals
Most Read
Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Where the game will be won and lost in Abidjan
Sheffield United defender Ahmedhodzic banned for life from representing Bosnia
Referee David Coote being investigated by UEFA after new video emerges
Late winner reignites China's World Cup dream, Iran and South Korea increase leads

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings