  4. Rising Russian Diana Shnaider claims third title of season in Budapest

Top seed Russian Diana Shnaider (20) emerged victorious against Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30) 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to claim the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Shnaider's triumph in just over 90 minutes on the clay of Budapest earned her a third title of the season, following wins on the hard courts of Hua Hin and the Bad Homburg grass.

Shnaider the first woman to win titles on every surface in the same year since Caroline Garcia in 2022, and the youngest to do it since Caroline Wozniacki achieved the same feat as a 19-year-old in 2009.

Currently ranked 28 in the world, Shnaider is now set to break into the top 25 for the first time in her career.

