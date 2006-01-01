Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Cincinnati ATP - Singles
  4. Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek stage Cincinnati fightbacks as Alex Zverev escapes

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek stage Cincinnati fightbacks as Alex Zverev escapes

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner staged a fightback to beat Andrey Rublev and reach the semi-finals of the ATP Cincinnati Open
Top-ranked Jannik Sinner staged a fightback to beat Andrey Rublev and reach the semi-finals of the ATP Cincinnati OpenAFP
World number ones Jannik Sinner (22) and Iga Swiatek (23) both turned around losing situations on Saturday to move into the semi-finals of the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Open.

Sinner prevented rival Andrey Rublev from repeating a triumph from last Saturday in Montreal as he defeated the sixth seed in a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 fightback.

Swiatek did the same in the women's draw as she worked to overcome teen Mirra Andreeva 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Sinner will square off in the semis against third-ranked 2021 champion Alexander Zverev, who got past rain interruptions in the final set to defeat Ben Shelton 3-6, 7-6(3), 7-5.

The third set was start-stop but the German advanced to his third consecutive Cincinnati final-four spot.

"Conditions and the interruptions were tough, but Ben was the toughest part of the match," Zverev said.

"He has played amazing tennis all week. It was tough to find my comfort zone today, but it's great to get the win."

In the bottom of the draw, Frances Tiafoe will play Holger Rune.

The American advanced 6-3 after half an hour when fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz who underwent knee surgery a month ago, had to retire with a calf injury.

"At 2-2 I felt he was a little off," said Tiafoe, who claimed his 200th Tour match win. "I know how it feels dealing with pain, rehab... he did come back pretty quick."

Rune, who had never won a match here until this week beat Briton Jack Draper 6-4, 6-2 in 75 minutes.

Rune broke twice in the second set to take the win in 75 minutes.

"The scoreboard was not how the match felt," Rune said. "It was very difficult, Jack was going after it," he said.

Top seed Sinner took to the court for only his second match of the week after a first-round bye and a walkover on Friday.

Sinner - whose fitness has been compromised in recent months by a hip niggle, illness and tonsillitis which forced him to miss the Olympics - stormed back to win the second set and break Rublev to start the third.

He clinched victory in a set where five of the 10 games were breaks of serve. His match-point ball was caught by a gust of wind and put out of the reach of his opponent.

"There was a lot of mental strength required today," Sinner said. "It was tough conditions, very, very windy," he said.

Sinner ended with 31 winners, including 10 aces, while Rublev, the runner-up at Montreal, committed 47 unforced errors.

Poland's Swiatek grabbed a break in the penultimate game of a match lasting more than two and a half hours to finally advance past Andreeva at the US Open tuneup, which concludes on Monday.

Swiatek moved through on her first match point, her opponent driving a return long, and won a 30th match this season at the WTA 1000 level. She stands 53-6 for the season and has won 25 matches on hardcourt.

Sabalenka advances

Swiatek will bid for the finals in Sunday's match against Aryna Sabalenka, a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Liudmila Samsonova.

Sabalenka, who has reached her fourth Cincinnati semi-final - and third in a row - will take over the WTA second-ranking spot from Coco Gauff heading into the US Open, which starts on August 26th.

Sabalenka is working to win her first title since repeating as Australian Open champion last January in Melbourne.

American sixth seed Jessica Pegula worked for more than three hours in the wind to defeat Canada's Leylah Fernandez 7-5, 6-7(1), 7-6(3) to reach the semis.

Pegula played two matches on Friday and admitted this final effort was a strain as she reached her ninth semi in the 1000 series.

"I was tired today, but I toughed it out. She started playing really well. She's a great competitor but I got fired up in the third set and settled down.

"We had really tough conditions, the wind was really swirling and we both had trouble on serve. It was crazy today but I got through."

Pegula's opponent will be Paula Badosa, who thumped Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3, 6-2.

Mentions
TennisCincinnati ATP - SinglesCincinnati WTA - SinglesSinner JannikSwiatek IgaZverev AlexanderRune HolgerRublev AndreySabalenka ArynaTiafoe FrancesAndreeva MirraDraper JackPegula JessicaHurkacz HubertShelton BenBadosa PaulaFernandez LeylahPavlyuchenkova AnastasiaSamsonova Liudmila
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic's fitness in the spotlight as Wimbledon heads into second day
Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev start Cincinnati campaigns with convincing wins
Sinner or Alcaraz? Swiatek to finally master grass? Flashscore's 2024 Wimbledon predictions
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Sabalenka in blockbuster semi, Sinner & Zverev to follow
Carlos Alcaraz says sorry for racquet smash in 'worst' career loss
Tennis Tracker: Zverev battling Shelton before Rune faces Draper in Cincinnati
Angry Carlos Alcaraz crashes out to Gael Monfils as Jannik Sinner wins in walkover
Marketa Vondrousova and Cameron Norrie withdraw from US Open due to injury
Gauff aims to reboot ahead of US Open after shock defeat in Cincinnati
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Sabalenka through, Monfils claims stunning win over Alcaraz
Alex de Minaur fit to play US Open after missing Olympics with injury
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher & Felix set to trade places, Palace keeping tabs on Lacroix
Football Tracker: Brentford host Palace in Premier League as Nice travel to Auxerre
Liverpool’s Salah eclipses Lampard, Rooney and Shearer to set Premier League record
Angry Carlos Alcaraz crashes out to Gael Monfils as Jannik Sinner wins in walkover

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings