Alcaraz hoping for positive Davis Cup campaign after falling out of ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz (21) said he was hoping to make Rafael Nadal's tennis farewell at the Davis Cup Finals a victorious one after he was dumped out of the ATP Finals at the group stage with a straight-sets defeat to Alexander Zverev (27) on Friday.

World number three Alcaraz fell 7-6, 6-4 to Zverev and was eliminated after losing two of his three matches in Turin before Casper Ruud joined Zverev in the semi-finals from the John Newcombe Group.

Ruud qualified by claiming the first set of his 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 win over Andrey Rublev who was out of contention before he fell to his seventh straight Finals defeat.

Alcaraz won Wimbledon and the French Open this season but struggled for form in Turin and will end his year alongside tennis icon and fellow Spaniard Nadal in Malaga next week.

Earlier in November, Davis Cup tournament director Feliciano Lopez said that a special ceremony would be organised for the 22-time Grand Slam winner, who will bow out on home soil.

"Probably one of the most special tournaments that I'm going to play. Last tournament of Rafa, I'll be able to be next to him in the last moments on a tennis court for him," said Alcaraz.

"I think it's most important for Rafa, for his last tournament. I really want him to retire with a title. It's going to be really, really emotional and a really special tournament for me."

Alcaraz leaves Turin having never performed to his full potential and at one point looking like he might even have to withdraw.

He played his final two matches in the John Newcombe Group wearing brink pink nasal tape after having problems breathing during a training session on Tuesday.

"It has been a difficult week, I guess, for me struggling with some physical problems, but at the same time it has been a really beautiful tournament," added Alcaraz.

"Today I faced one of the best players in the world, without a doubt, playing really solid and great tennis."

Zverev's Grand Slam goal

Zverev ensured he would advance when he took the first set after more than an hour of battle in northern Italy, before then sweeping through the second to complete a perfect group campaign.

German Zverev will face Taylor Fritz in the next round after gaining some form of revenge for defeat to Alcaraz in this year's French Open final.

The 27-year-old has a bittersweet relationship with Roland Garros as in the 2022 semi-finals he suffered an awful ankle injury and was forced to quit, allowing Nadal to reach the final and win his last Grand Slam.

Zverev has fought back from that injury to rise to number two in the world rankings and win two Master 1000 events this season, in Rome and Paris.

Those results have given him confidence that he can win his first Grand Slam next year, with the Parisian clay his big target.

"Roland Garros is always marked in my calendar since the injury. I've been saying that the last few years," said Zverev.

"But for me, it's no secret, I'm searching for that Grand Slam title. I'm searching for world No. 1. I'm searching for the Grand Slams. If it's not Roland Garros, but it's Australia, I'll sign the paper right now, to be honest.

"Of course, it would be special if it's Paris. If it's anywhere else, I would be just as happy."

Zverev and Ruud's qualification completes the semi-finals lineup, with Ruud taking on world number one and home hope Jannik Sinner on Saturday night.