Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Davis Cup - World Group ATP - Singles
  4. Alcaraz hoping for positive Davis Cup campaign after falling out of ATP Finals

Alcaraz hoping for positive Davis Cup campaign after falling out of ATP Finals

AFP
Updated
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz greets fans after being defeated by Germany's Alexander Zverev
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz greets fans after being defeated by Germany's Alexander Zverev Marco BERTORELLO / AFP
Carlos Alcaraz (21) said he was hoping to make Rafael Nadal's tennis farewell at the Davis Cup Finals a victorious one after he was dumped out of the ATP Finals at the group stage with a straight-sets defeat to Alexander Zverev (27) on Friday.

World number three Alcaraz fell 7-6, 6-4 to Zverev and was eliminated after losing two of his three matches in Turin before Casper Ruud joined Zverev in the semi-finals from the John Newcombe Group.

Ruud qualified by claiming the first set of his 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 win over Andrey Rublev who was out of contention before he fell to his seventh straight Finals defeat.

Alcaraz won Wimbledon and the French Open this season but struggled for form in Turin and will end his year alongside tennis icon and fellow Spaniard Nadal in Malaga next week.

Earlier in November, Davis Cup tournament director Feliciano Lopez said that a special ceremony would be organised for the 22-time Grand Slam winner, who will bow out on home soil.

"Probably one of the most special tournaments that I'm going to play. Last tournament of Rafa, I'll be able to be next to him in the last moments on a tennis court for him," said Alcaraz.

"I think it's most important for Rafa, for his last tournament. I really want him to retire with a title. It's going to be really, really emotional and a really special tournament for me."

Alcaraz leaves Turin having never performed to his full potential and at one point looking like he might even have to withdraw.

He played his final two matches in the John Newcombe Group wearing brink pink nasal tape after having problems breathing during a training session on Tuesday.

"It has been a difficult week, I guess, for me struggling with some physical problems, but at the same time it has been a really beautiful tournament," added Alcaraz.

"Today I faced one of the best players in the world, without a doubt, playing really solid and great tennis."

Zverev's Grand Slam goal

Zverev ensured he would advance when he took the first set after more than an hour of battle in northern Italy, before then sweeping through the second to complete a perfect group campaign.

German Zverev will face Taylor Fritz in the next round after gaining some form of revenge for defeat to Alcaraz in this year's French Open final.

The 27-year-old has a bittersweet relationship with Roland Garros as in the 2022 semi-finals he suffered an awful ankle injury and was forced to quit, allowing Nadal to reach the final and win his last Grand Slam.

Zverev has fought back from that injury to rise to number two in the world rankings and win two Master 1000 events this season, in Rome and Paris.

Those results have given him confidence that he can win his first Grand Slam next year, with the Parisian clay his big target.

"Roland Garros is always marked in my calendar since the injury. I've been saying that the last few years," said Zverev.

"But for me, it's no secret, I'm searching for that Grand Slam title. I'm searching for world No. 1. I'm searching for the Grand Slams. If it's not Roland Garros, but it's Australia, I'll sign the paper right now, to be honest.

"Of course, it would be special if it's Paris. If it's anywhere else, I would be just as happy."

Zverev and Ruud's qualification completes the semi-finals lineup, with Ruud taking on world number one and home hope Jannik Sinner on Saturday night.

Mentions
TennisCarlos AlcarazRafael NadalAlexander ZverevAndrey RublevCasper RuudTaylor FritzJannik SinnerDavis Cup - World Group ATP - SinglesFinals - Turin ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Zverev beats Alcaraz in straight sets to reach last four of ATP Finals & knock Spaniard out
Updated
Ruud misses early last four chance as Zverev cruises to second win at ATP Finals
Top tennis players complain about 'challenging' quality of ATP balls
Show more
Tennis
Editors' Picks: Football and rugby internationals headline as ATP Finals conclude
Poland down Spain to move into BJK Cup quarters thanks to Swiatek and Linette wins
Medvedev out to 'build a better version' of himself after disappointing season
Tennis Tracker: Zverev & Swiatek claim big wins, Ruud takes final semi spot in Turin
Sinner backing ex-trainer to succeed in new role with Berrettini despite doping scandal
Nick Kyrgios to make long-awaited return from injury at Brisbane International
Japan and Slovakia complete stellar comebacks to earn spots in BJK Cup quarter-finals
Super Sinner continues perfect ATP Finals run with victory over Medvedev
Most Read
All you need to know about the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Five nations book AFCON finals berths as Ghana are handed a lifeline
Late winner reignites China's World Cup dream, Iran and South Korea increase leads
Ligue 1 giants Lyon dealt transfer ban and relegation threat due to financial issues

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings