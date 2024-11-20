Advertisement
  3. Davis Cup - World Group Teams - Men
  4. Germany set up Davis Cup semi with Netherlands after overpowering Canada

Reuters
Germany's Daniel Altmaier celebrates after winning his match against Canada's Gabriel Diallo
Germany's Daniel Altmaier celebrates after winning his match against Canada's Gabriel DialloReuters / Juan Medina
Germany beat Canada 2-0 on Wednesday to reach the Davis Cup semi-finals where they will face the Netherlands who advanced with a stunning upset of hosts Spain.

Without world number two Alexander Zverev, Germany went ahead when Daniel Altmaier beat Gabriel Diallo 7-6(5), 6-4 and Jan-Lennard Struff fought back to overcome Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) and seal victory in the tie.

"Playing in the finals is amazing, I haven't played Davis Cup the whole year and I'm proud to help the team get the first victory. I think we are in a great position now," Altmaier said on court.

"The mental side is crucial. It's a huge motivation for me. My fighting spirit helped me to win the first set and then I was getting into a better rhythm."

Germany avenged their 2022 quarter-final loss to Canada who went on to claim their first Davis Cup title with victory over Australia.

Defending champions Italy will be led by world number one Jannik Sinner in their last-eight clash with Argentina on Thursday and the United States face Australia for a place in the semi-finals.

TennisDaniel AltmaierGabriel DialloDenis ShapovalovJan-Lennard StruffAlexander ZverevJannik SinnerDavis Cup - World Group Teams - Men
