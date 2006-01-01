Daria Kasatkina to face Leylah Fernandez in Eastbourne WTA final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Eastbourne WTA - Singles
  4. Daria Kasatkina to face Leylah Fernandez in Eastbourne WTA final

Daria Kasatkina to face Leylah Fernandez in Eastbourne WTA final

Kasatkina celebrates her semi-final win
Kasatkina celebrates her semi-final winAFP
Daria Kasatkina (27) will battle Leylah Fernandez (21) for the Eastbourne International WTA title after reaching the final of the Wimbledon warm-up event for the second straight year.

Sixth seed Kasatkina came from behind to defeat Jasmine Paolini 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in her semi-final on England's south coast on Friday while Fernandez defeated reigning champion Madison Keys.

Paolini, the third seed, was playing her first tournament since the French Open, where she reached the finals of both the singles and the doubles earlier this month.

The Italian broke three times in the first set to establish a foothold in a match in which there were nine breaks of serve in total.

The first 11 games of the second set went with serve until Paolini cracked, allowing Kasatkina to level.

The third seed took a 2-0 lead in the decider but saw her advantage slip as her Russian opponent broke twice to win.

"It's never easy to come to a tournament where you have to defend a lot of (ranking) points, but I'm really happy that I was able to play good and enjoy myself on court, always finding a way to come back in the match," Kasatkina said. "I'm really proud of myself."

She added: "On grass, everything can change in any moment, so I was trying to be focused on each point and fight until the end... against a great player who's playing incredible this year."

Kasatkina now faces Fernandez, beaten in the 2021 US Open final by Britain's Emma Raducanu, with the Canadian bidding for a fourth title in her career.

World number 30 Fernandez overcame American fourth seed Keys 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in blustery conditions at Devonshire Park.

"Grass suits Leylah very good," said Kasatkina. "Her game, she's a very aggressive player, always trying to stay inside (the court).

"She's in great form now, beat very good players this week. In the finals, everyone wants to win, so I'll just go and try to enjoy myself, and let's see how this final is going to turn out."

In the men's tournament, Australia's Max Purcell takes on Britain's Billy Harris while top seed Taylor Fritz plays Australian Aleksandar Vukic.

Mentions
TennisEastbourne WTA - SinglesKasatkina DariaFernandez Leylah
Related Articles
Paolini beats Boulter to reach semi-finals in Eastbourne as Fritz fires into final four
WTA roundup: Emma Raducanu ousts Jessica Pegula to secure huge win in Eastbourne
Emma Raducanu eases past Sloane Stephens to reach Eastbourne second round
Show more
Tennis
Shnaider knocks out Navarro in Bad Homburg semis, facing Vekic in final
Novak Djokovic to play at Wimbledon despite ongoing fitness concerns
Murray named in Wimbledon singles draw despite recent spinal surgery
Best of the rest: Hurkacz and Paul among men's dark horses for Wimbledon
Swiatek to face Kenin in tough Wimbledon opener, Alcaraz drawn against qualifier Lajal
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Fernandez & Kasatkina into Eastbourne decider, Fritz in semi-final action
Hard-court specialist Medvedev gunning for grass breakthrough at Wimbledon
Former champions Rybakina and Vondrousova eye Wimbledon repeats but injuries a concern
Wimbledon the final frontier for clay-court queen Swiatek to conquer
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Calafiori courting interest, Joselu makes move to Qatar
Novak Djokovic to play at Wimbledon despite ongoing fitness concerns
EURO 2024 Tracker: Last 16 ties loom as teams prepare for knockout stages
Copa América 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings