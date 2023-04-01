Swiatek wins WTA Finals & regains world number one spot with dominant victory over Pegula

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Finals - Cancun WTA - Singles
  4. Swiatek wins WTA Finals & regains world number one spot with dominant victory over Pegula
Swiatek wins WTA Finals & regains world number one spot with dominant victory over Pegula
Updated
Swiatek is on top of the world again
Swiatek is on top of the world again
Reuters
Iga Swiatek (22) dominated American Jessica Pegula (29) 6-1, 6-0 to win the season-ending WTA Finals in Cancun on Monday and regain her world number one ranking from Aryna Sabalenka.

The 17th win of Swiatek's career ensures that the four-time major singles champion from Warsaw will finish the season as world number one for a second straight year.

Swiatek had beaten outgoing world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals on Sunday. Sabalenka took over the number-one ranking from Swiatek following the US Open in September.

Pegula defeated Swiatek in the two players' previous meeting in Montreal in August, and had impressed on her way to Monday's final, which had been shunted back 24 hours after wet weather washed out play on Saturday.

But the American from New York never looked capable of pulling off a repeat of her Canadian victory against three-time French Open champion Swiatek, who was sharper in every facet of her game.

Pegula vs Swiatek highlights
Flashscore

Swiatek took control of Monday's contest early on, breaking Pegula in the fourth game for 3-1 before holding and breaking again for a 5-1 lead.

She served out to love to claim the first set and then carried that momentum into the second set.

She broke Pegula twice in the first three games of the second set, and then held comfortably for a 4-0 lead.

Pegula - who won just seven points on first serve through the match - suffered another break to leave Swiatek on the brink.

Loud cheers erupted for Pegula when she finally managed to earn her first break point of the match on Swiatek's serve.

But Swiatek quickly got it back to deuce and then moved to match point by crushing a forehand winner with Pegula stranded, before wrapping up victory on the next point after another errant groundstroke from the American.

The Polish star dominated on serve, and pulled Pegula all over the court with whipped groundstrokes that left her opponent flailing.

Pegula also struggled on serve, being broken five times while coughing up 23 unforced errors compared to Swiatek's six.

Swiatek speech
Flashscore
Mentions
TennisFinals - Cancun WTA - SinglesPegula JessicaSwiatek Iga
Related Articles
Swiatek swats aside rival Sabalenka to reach WTA Finals title match in Cancun
Hard for Simon to stay on as WTA chief after Finals debacle, says Navratilova
Pegula defeats Gauff to reach title match at WTA Finals, Swiatek v Sabalenka suspended
Show more
Tennis
TF announces record prize money for this year's Billie Jean King Cup
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek storms past Pegula to claim WTA Finals title & top world rankings
Djokovic eases past Dimitrov to win record-extending Paris title
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic wins Paris Masters, Pegula wins in Cancun semis
History-seeking Djokovic beats Rublev to set up Paris final with Dimitrov
'Emotional' Dimitrov holds off Tsitsipas to reach Paris Masters final
Most Read
Hard for Simon to stay on as WTA chief after Finals debacle, says Navratilova
Nine-man Tottenham beaten by Chelsea in dramatic VAR-heavy clash
Swiatek swats aside rival Sabalenka to reach WTA Finals title match in Cancun
Who's Missing: Casemiro among six players out for struggling Manchester United

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings