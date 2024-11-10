Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Finals - Riyadh WTA - Singles
  4. Krejcikova demands more respect after 'unprofessional' commentary remarks

Krejcikova demands more respect after 'unprofessional' commentary remarks

Reuters
Barbora Krejcikova shakes hands with Zheng Qinwen after losing her women's singles semi-final at the WTA Finals
Barbora Krejcikova shakes hands with Zheng Qinwen after losing her women's singles semi-final at the WTA FinalsReuters / Aleksandra Szmigiel
Czech Barbora Krejcikova (28) on Sunday called for respect and professionalism in sports media as she hit out at "unprofessional" remarks made about her appearance during a broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

Wimbledon champion Krejcikova was competing at the WTA Finals in Riyadh this week, where she was beaten 6-3 7-5 by Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen in the semi-finals.

During the Tennis Channel's coverage of the event on Friday, journalist Jon Wertheim, seemingly unaware that he was on air, made a comment about Krejcikova's forehead which was met with criticism on social media.

"As an athlete who has dedicated herself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this type of unprofessional commentary," world number 13 Krejcikova wrote in a post on X.

"This isn't the first time something like this is happening in (the) sports world. I've often chosen not to speak up, but I believe it's time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media.

"These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication all athletes bring to the field. I love tennis deeply, and I want to see it represented in a way that honours the commitment we make to compete at this level."

Wertheim apologised for the comments in a post on X, saying: "During a Tennis Channel studio show on Friday, I made some deeply regrettable comments off-air.

"I acknowledge them. I apologise for them. I reached out immediately and apologised to the player... I realise: I am not the victim here.

"It was neither professional nor charitable nor reflective of the person I strive to be.

"I am accountable. I own this. I am sorry."

Reuters has contacted the Tennis Channel for comment.

Mentions
TennisFinals - Riyadh WTA - SinglesBarbora Krejcikova
Related Articles
Gauff glad to silence 'haters' after riding highs & lows to win first WTA Finals title
Gauff fights back to beat Zheng to WTA Finals title and record payout in Riyadh
Gauff defeats Sabalenka to set up Zheng clash at WTA Finals in Riyadh
Show more
Tennis
Home hope Sinner kicks off ATP Finals title bid by breezing past De Minaur
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Fritz beats Medvedev in ATP Finals opener, Sinner downs De Minaur
Updated
Fritz gets ATP Finals started with first win over meltdown Medvedev
Updated
ATP roundup: Shapovalov wins second ATP Tour Title, Bonzi wins his first in Metz
Bonzi claims first career ATP title after defeating Norrie in Metz final
Tennis Tracker: Gauff clinches WTA Finals title, Bonzi & Shapovalov win events
Alexander Zverev satisfied with his 2024 season, relieved to answer 'question marks'
Most Read
Alexander Ovechkin Goal Tracker: Capitals star closing in on Gretzky's record
Krejcikova demands more respect after 'unprofessional' commentary remarks
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
Gauff fights back to beat Zheng to WTA Finals title and record payout in Riyadh

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings