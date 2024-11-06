Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Finals - Riyadh WTA - Singles
  4. Zheng beats fourth seed Paolini to march into WTA Finals semis after dominant win

Zheng beats fourth seed Paolini to march into WTA Finals semis after dominant win

Reuters
Zheng in action
Zheng in action Reuters/Aleksandra Szmigel
China's Zheng Qinwen (22) reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals in Riyadh after claiming an impressive 6-1 6-1 win over Italian fourth seed Jasmine Paolini on Wednesday.

In her WTA Finals debut, the 22-year-old became the youngest player to reach the semi-finals since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

Seventh seed Zheng fired 12 aces in a dominant performance, recording her 30th win from 34 matches played since Wimbledon.

"It's one of the best performances I had during this year," she said on court.

"Really good percentage of first serves. I enjoyed a lot tonight to play here."

Zheng won 77% of her first-serve points as she became the second Chinese woman to reach the last four of the WTA Finals after Li Na.

"(This was) almost 11 years ago. I'm proud I could make it," Zheng said.

"I didn't know what would happen when I came here because it's my first time. I just told myself to enjoy. Especially because I'm in a really difficult group. Thanks to all the fans who came to watch me tonight. Thanks for all your support."

The Paris Olympics champion finishes second in the purple round-robin group behind top seed Aryna Sabalenka, who secured her semi-final berth by beating Paolini 6-3 7-5 on Monday to stay unbeaten.

The world number one faces fifth seed Elena Rybakina in her final group match later on Wednesday.

Follow all the action from Riyadh here.

Mentions
TennisQinwen ZhengJasmine PaoliniFinals - Riyadh WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Top seed Sabalenka powers past Paolini to reach last four at WTA Finals
China's Zheng beats Rybakina for first win at WTA Finals in Riyadh
Aryna Sabalenka coasts past Qinwen Zheng to get WTA Finals campaign off to perfect start
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Zheng taking on Krejcikova at WTA Finals, Sabalenka & Gauff to follow
Jannik Sinner goes into ATP Finals as favourite after year of success and controversy
ATP roundup: Serbian showdown is set for the semi-finals between Djere and Medjedovic
Barbora Krejcikova defeats Coco Gauff at WTA Finals to send Iga Swiatek packing
Updated
Jannik Sinner avoids major rival Carlos Alcaraz as ATP Finals groups announced
Tsitsipas blasts ATP's decision to make Masters events two weeks long
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova defeats Gauff as Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals
ATP roundup: Bonzi stuns Ruud in Metz, Norrie and Shapovalov seal wins
Jessica Pegula withdraws from WTA Finals due to knee injury as Kasatkina steps in
Most Read
Jannik Sinner avoids major rival Carlos Alcaraz as ATP Finals groups announced
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova defeats Gauff as Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals
Barbora Krejcikova defeats Coco Gauff at WTA Finals to send Iga Swiatek packing
Amad Diallo's double delight earns Manchester United victory against PAOK

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings