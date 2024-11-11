Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Finals - Turin ATP - Singles
  4. Taylor Fritz calls for microphones to solved off-court coaching issue

Taylor Fritz calls for microphones to solved off-court coaching issue

Reuters
Taylor Fritz in action
Taylor Fritz in actionReuters / Guglielmo Mangiapane
Taylor Fritz (27) believes the tennis authorities should have clamped down hard on off-court coaching rather than change the rules to allow it, saying it takes away from the sport's unique appeal.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) will allow off-court coaching from 2025 following trials at the four Grand Slams and ATP and WTA Tour events since 2023.

Fritz, who won his opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday, thinks organisers have been bullied into the change.

"I think as far as it should go with the coach talking to you is giving you encouragement, saying, 'great shot, good job, keep going, keep fighting' stuff like that," the American told reporters in Turin after his win over Daniil Medvedev.

"I think when it gets into strategic, like 'back up, hit it this way more, cover this', I don't think that's (right).

"I think a lot of the reason they made this rule in the first place is they were almost in a way bullied into it because people would just break the rules anyway and coach anyway."

Fritz, who is at a career-high world number five, said the simple fix would have been to use microphones in coaching boxes.

"I think there should be mics in the boxes. I think there should be someone monitoring the mics. It should be very, very strict to where if anything goes past just encouragement, immediately you're penalized," he said.

"That's how you fix it. That's how you have no coaching. Players have to figure things out on their own. That's, like I said, one of the great things about tennis.

"It would be insane if someone could come on the court for you and serve, right? So why can someone tell you what to do?"

Fritz will face home favourite and world number one Jannik Sinner in his second group match on Tuesday.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisTaylor FritzDaniil MedvedevJannik SinnerFinals - Turin ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Home hope Sinner kicks off ATP Finals title bid by breezing past De Minaur
Updated
Fritz gets ATP Finals started with first win over meltdown Medvedev
Updated
Jannik Sinner goes into ATP Finals as favourite after year of success and controversy
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz taking on Ruud at ATP Finals, Zverev and Rublev to follow
Tennis Tracker: Fritz beats Medvedev in ATP Finals opener, Sinner downs De Minaur
Updated
Krejcikova demands more respect after 'unprofessional' commentary remarks
Gauff glad to silence 'haters' after riding highs & lows to win first WTA Finals title
ATP roundup: Shapovalov wins second ATP Tour Title, Bonzi wins his first in Metz
Gauff fights back to beat Zheng to WTA Finals title and record payout in Riyadh
Bonzi claims first career ATP title after defeating Norrie in Metz final
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
Krejcikova demands more respect after 'unprofessional' commentary remarks
Alexander Ovechkin Goal Tracker: Capitals star closing in on Gretzky's record
Roma sack head coach Juric following defeat to Bologna, Mancini linked with role

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings