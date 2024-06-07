Alexander Zverev defeats ailing Casper Ruud to set up Carlos Alcaraz final at Roland Garros

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Alexander Zverev defeats ailing Casper Ruud to set up Carlos Alcaraz final at Roland Garros

Alexander Zverev defeats ailing Casper Ruud to set up Carlos Alcaraz final at Roland Garros

Updated
Zverev celebrates his win
Zverev celebrates his winAFP
Alexander Zverev (27) wobbled early on but steadied himself to get past ailing seventh seed Casper Ruud (25) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 on Friday and reach the French Open final, where he will take on Carlos Alcaraz (21) for an elusive maiden Grand Slam title.

The fourth seed, competing in his fourth straight Roland Garros semi-final, finally broke through to become the second German man to make the title clash in the Open Era and match Michael Stich's feat from 1996.

"I'm obviously extremely happy. I have so much history on this court, some of my best and my worst memories are on this court," said Zverev, who sustained a serious ankle ligament injury during his semi-final against Rafael Nadal in 2022.

"I'm happy to be in the final in my fourth attempt. I'm going to give it my all in the final on Sunday."

Zverev made a slow start as Ruud grabbed an early break and took the first set with some clean ball-striking in front of a sparse crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier, as fans were still recovering from a four-hour epic between Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Having found his range in the second set, Zverev squandered the opportunity to grab a double break with a wayward volley but he pulled away to level the match and broke in the fifth game of third set before extending his advantage.

Ruud slowly looked like himself again after dealing with a stomach issue but his hopes of a third successive Paris final faded when Zverev struck in the Norwegian's opening service game in the fourth set and ran away with the match.

"I knew I had to be much more aggressive. The first two sets were a high level, then I saw he was struggling," Zverev said.

"Credit to him to play until the end and fight until the end. He's a great champion and person and definitely he's going to be back."

Having lost to Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open final, Zverev said he was ready to push for a first major title.

"I was two sets to love and a break up and two points away from winning," Zverev said of his Flushing Meadows title clash.

"But I wasn't ready to win my first Grand Slam final. I was too much of a kid. I'm 27 now, definitely not a kid anymore. If not now, then when? I'm in my first Roland Garros final and hopefully I can win my first Grand Slam."

Mentions
TennisFrench OpenFrench Open ATP - SinglesRuud CasperZverev AlexanderAlcaraz Carlos
Related Articles
Alcaraz and Sinner to resume burgeoning rivalry in French Open semis
Sabalenka and Zverev eye French Open semis after Djokovic withdrawal
Rafael Nadal to face Alexander Zverev in blockbuster opening match of farewell French Open
Show more
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz aiming to join list of Spanish winners at French Open
Jannik Sinner disappointed at French Open exit but excited by Carlos Alcaraz rivalry
Carlos Alcaraz downs Jannik Sinner in four-hour slugfest to reach French Open final
Updated
Singles finalist Jasmine Paolini into French Open doubles showpiece
Alexander Zverev assault case ends with settlement as he contests French Open
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Alexander Zverev sets up French Open final against Carlos Alcaraz
Andreeva will be 'disappointed for few days' after French Open loss
Gauff calls for video replays after controversial decision during semi-final loss
Most Read
Alexander Zverev assault case ends with settlement as he contests French Open
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern pushing to sign Palhinha, West Ham agree Guilherme deal
Grealish and Maguire out as Eze and Wharton make 26-man England squad
Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings