Djokovic begins French Open bid injury-free and with sights on Grand Slam number 23

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Djokovic begins French Open bid injury-free and with sights on Grand Slam number 23
Djokovic begins French Open bid injury-free and with sights on Grand Slam number 23
Novak Djokovic in action during his quarter-final match against Denmark's Holger Rune in Rome
Novak Djokovic in action during his quarter-final match against Denmark's Holger Rune in Rome
Reuters
Novak Djokovic's (36) quest for a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title was given a boost when Rafa Nadal (36) pulled out of the French Open and the Serbian has arrived at Roland Garros without any injury problems.

Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open in January - despite coming into the tournament with a hamstring issue - to equal Nadal's tally of 22 Grand Slams.

An elbow injury forced Djokovic to pull out of the Madrid Open this month and he needed a painkiller during his quarter-final loss in Rome, but the 36-year-old is now back in shape.

"It's no secret that one of the main reasons I play today and compete in professional tennis is to try to break more records and make more history in tennis. That's extremely motivating and inspiring for me," Djokovic told reporters.

"Things are different than they were 10 years ago in terms of how my body is maybe responding to the schedule... So early in the year I was saying that I put emphasis and priority on the Grand Slams.

"I'm feeling good at the moment. I don't have any physical issues that worry me. So that's most important for me, I want to feel good coming into a Grand Slam."

As he seeks his place in the history books, Djokovic joked that he was relieved to see Nadal pull out with an injury but described the Spaniard's absence as a "big loss" for tennis even as it opens up the draw.

Djokovic, who starts against Aleksandar Kovacevic, said world number one Carlos Alcaraz was the "biggest favourite". Alcaraz and Djokovic are in the same side of the draw and could potentially meet in the semi-finals.

Alcaraz won three titles on clay this year before his shock third-round exit from the Italian Open, but the Spaniard will be expected to resume normal service in his French Open first-round match against Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli on Monday.

Women's fifth seed Caroline Garcia opens against heavy-hitting Wang Xiyu of China, with French hopes resting on the shoulders of the twice Roland Garros doubles champion.

Mentions
TennisDjokovic NovakNadal RafaelAlcaraz CarlosFrench OpenFrench Open ATP - SinglesFrench Open WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Sabalenka ignores Ukrainian 'hate' with eyes on number one at Roland Garros
In Nadal's absence, a new generation is set to challenge at wide open Roland Garros
Carlos Alcaraz says he is just 'one of the favourites' ahead of French Open
Show more
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz blasts past qualifier Flavio Cobolli in French Open first round
France's Caroline Garcia labours into French Open second round
Too much 'rubbish' being talked about Ukraine on tour, says Svitolina
Ailing Auger-Aliassime to focus on health after early French Open exit
Racist abuse of players is getting worse, says Stephens
Updated
Novak Djokovic canters into French Open round two as Stephens lays down marker
Benoit Paire keeps his cool but makes another early Paris exit
Pavlyuchenkova makes winning Roland Garros return after injury woes
Sloane Stephens puts down marker on 'favourite court in the world' after beating Pliskova
'Big Three' in women's game earned the right for recognition, says Pegula
Most Read
One mission accomplished but job not yet done for Manchester United and Ten Hag
IIHF World Championships: Canada beat Germany in final, Latvia claim bronze
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins French Open first round, Bencic shocked by Avanesyan
Manchester United boss Ten Hag calls for more investment