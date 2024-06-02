Jannik Sinner quells Corentin Moutet challenge to book French Open quarter-final spot

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Jannik Sinner quells Corentin Moutet challenge to book French Open quarter-final spot

Jannik Sinner quells Corentin Moutet challenge to book French Open quarter-final spot

Jannik Sinner celebrates his win
Jannik Sinner celebrates his winReuters
Second seed Jannik Sinner (22) shook off a sluggish start and blazed into the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 victory over local hope Corentin Moutet (25) that kept his world number one dreams alive.

The Australian Open champion was in a spot of bother in front of partisan fans on Court Philippe Chatrier as the off-colour Sinner went 5-0 down in 23 minutes, but he managed to get on the board and avoid an embarrassing bagel.

"It was very tough for me. I think he played very well in the first set," said Sinner.

"I had some chances, but he played much better than me, so I had to adjust a little bit. He had an amazing run here at Roland Garros. The atmosphere as always was amazing.

"He plays differently to most of my opponents, so it was tough for me. He is also a lefty. You don't play so many times against left-handers, so I'm happy to be in the next round."

Moutet, bidding to become the first Frenchman to make the Roland Garros last-eight since Richard Gasquet in 2016, mixed up his game and produced some spectacular shots, including a sliced winner from deep, for a first set point which he squandered.

After dropping serve against the run of play, world number 79 Moutet rode a huge wave of support and seized the opening set when Sinner hit a shot long before the duo exchanged breaks at the start of the second.

Sinner, whose preparation for Roland Garros was hampered by a hip injury and illness, looked like his usual self again from there on as he broke for a 4-2 lead before levelling the match and tightened his grip by waltzing through the third set.

The Italian, who can rise to world number one for the first time by reaching the final, had to wait to serve at 2-1 as fans refused to stop a Mexican wave, but he went on to seal the win that sent France's last remaining hope out.

Mentions
French OpenTennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesSinner JannikMoutet Corentin
Related Articles
No sweat as Jannik Sinner strolls into French Open fourth round in chilly Paris
Osaka 'really excited' for Swiatek clash in French Open second round
Jannik Sinner eases past Christopher Eubanks to reach French Open second round
Show more
Tennis
Ons Jabeur ends Clara Tauson's run to reach French Open quarters
Carlos Alcaraz glides past Felix Auger-Aliassime into French Open quarters
Updated
Stefanos Tsitsipas survives Matteo Arnaldi scare to reach French Open quarter-finals
Updated
Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff not in favour of late matches after Novak Djokovic marathon
Coco Gauff cruises past Elisabetta Cocciaretto into French Open quarters
Updated
Marketa Vondrousova books French Open quarter-final clash with Iga Swiatek
Swiatek demolishes Potapova in 40 minutes to reach French Open quarters
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Sinner into French Open quarters, Alcaraz and Jabeur ease through
Novak Djokovic credits crowd with getting him through French Open late, late show
Most Read
Star man Kylian Mbappe the next prize for kings of Europe Real Madrid
Novak Djokovic credits crowd with getting him through French Open late, late show
Toni Kroos celebrates Real Madrid farewell with sixth Champions League win
Jude Bellingham joins exclusive list after Champions League victory

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings