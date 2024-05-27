Nadal says Olympics main goal after early Roland Garros defeat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Nadal says Olympics main goal after early Roland Garros defeat

Nadal says Olympics main goal after early Roland Garros defeat

Rafael Nadal leaves the court after defeat in Paris
Rafael Nadal leaves the court after defeat in ParisReuters
Rafael Nadal (37) likened his struggles with injury in the last 18 months to being in a jungle as the 14-time French Open champion hoped to return to Roland Garros for the Olympic Games after making a premature exit from the Grand Slam on Monday.

Never far from physical issues in his glittering career, he missed almost all of 2023 with a hip problem and his comeback earlier this year was stalled by a muscle tear, before small niggles affected his preparation for the claycourt major.

Nadal crashed to a 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 defeat by fourth seed Alexander Zverev (27) in Paris and although there were positives, he said he could not predict how his battered body would respond to the demands of the Games in July and August.

"My body has been a jungle for two years. You don't know what to expect. I wake up one day and I find a snake biting me. Another day a tiger," Nadal told a packed press conference following his earliest exit from Roland Garros.

"I've been fighting with all the things that I went through. But the dynamic is positive the last few weeks. I felt ready. I think tomorrow I'll be ready to play again if I have to. But I will not have to.

"So that's the thing. Now, I need to prepare myself, I need to clear my ideas and see what's the new calendar to try to be ready for Olympics. I can't say anything today, but my main goal now is to play the Olympics."

Nadal will be eyeing his third gold medal after triumphing in singles in the 2008 Beijing Games and doubles eight years later in Rio.

He had expressed doubts about his fitness ahead of what is likely his final French Open.

"Today in the match, I felt I was able to move myself much better than in the previous tournaments. But I had a very tough opponent in front of me. He played well," Nadal added.

"I had my chances... I mean, I wasn't that far. That's my feeling. That's probably my truth... I played at a good level in all ways, comparing to the way I was playing the weeks before. So, happy for that.

"Of course disappointed to lose, but in terms of body feelings, I'm happy that I finished healthy and I had a tough battle out there. And I was ready for a little bit more."

Nadal said it would be unwise to prepare for the grasscourt season that follows with a potentially difficult transition back to clay for the Olympics.

"It looks difficult, honestly. For me now I can't confirm what's going on, but it looks difficult to make a transition to grass, having the Olympics again on clay," Nadal said.

"I need to talk with the team. I need to analyse so many facts. But I don't think it's going to be smart after all the things that happened to my body to make a big transition to a completely different surface and then come back to clay.

"Today I feel that's not a good idea, but I can't confirm. But my feelings is even if I'm booked in Wimbledon because I had to, I don't think it's a positive idea right now."

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesNadal RafaelZverev AlexanderFrench Open
Related Articles
Rafael Nadal defeated by Alexander Zverev in likely French Open farewell
Rafael Nadal bidding to avoid early French Open exit against Alexander Zverev
The clay court king: Rafael Nadal's emotional farewell to beloved Roland Garros fans
Show more
Tennis
Shelton beats local hope Gaston for maiden French Open win
Coco Gauff outclasses qualifier Julia Avdeeva for perfect French Open start
Clinical Swiatek crushes qualifier Jeanjean to start French Open defence
Updated
Jannik Sinner eases past Christopher Eubanks to reach French Open second round
Updated
Ons Jabeur cruises past wildcard Sachia Vickery into French Open second round
Tennis Tracker: Sakkari crashes out as Monfils lifts home crowd with big win
Caroline Garcia and Richard Gasquet delight French fans after Ugo Humbert crashes
Most Read
Ronaldo's Real Valladolid promoted back to LaLiga after win over Villarreal B
Spanish court orders FIFA and UEFA to halt opposition to Super League
The clay court king: Rafael Nadal's emotional farewell to beloved Roland Garros fans
PSG and French football prepare for challenges of post-Mbappe era

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings