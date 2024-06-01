Novak Djokovic eyes Roger Federer record and French Open last 16 spot

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Novak Djokovic eyes Roger Federer record and French Open last 16 spot

Novak Djokovic eyes Roger Federer record and French Open last 16 spot

Djokovic speaks to the French Open media
Djokovic speaks to the French Open mediaAFP
Novak Djokovic (37) can equal Roger Federer's record for Grand Slam match wins by beating Lorenzo Musetti at the French Open on Saturday.

Defending champion Djokovic, chasing a fourth title at Roland Garros and 25th career major, will go level with the retired Federer on 369 victories at the Slams if he sees off the Italian 30th seed and makes the last 16.

Djokovic has defeated Musetti four times in five meetings.

However, the Italian gave the Serb a major scare at the French Open in 2021 when he won the first two sets of their fourth-round clash before retiring injured in the decider.

"There is always that kind of conviction and belief inside of me I can win a Slam. That's the reason why I'm still competing at this level," said Djokovic.

Djokovic arrived in Paris under a cloud having not won a title or even reached a final in the season for the first time since 2018.

Adding injury to insult, he was accidentally hit on the head by a metal water bottle in Rome before suffering stomach problems in Geneva.

However, he hasn't dropped a set in two matches and cracked an impressive 43 winners past Spain's 63rd-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday, dropping just seven games.

German fourth seed Alexander Zverev, who has made the semi-finals in each of the last three years, started this French Open by likely ending the Roland Garros career of 14-time champion Rafael Nadal.

"Since the draw came out, the only thing the tennis world was talking about was that match," said Zverev.

Best friends clash

"He won the tournament 14 times, so he deserves all the credit and respect and all the acknowledgements he gets. So after I beat him I felt that I had already won the tournament, but in the end it is only a first round."

On Saturday, Zverev tackles Dutch 26th seed Tallon Griekspoor and has shown no indication of being distracted by the start in Berlin of a trial against him over allegations of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

Casper Ruud, the runner-up to Nadal and then Djokovic in the last two seasons, needed five sets to see off Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round.

The seventh-seeded Norwegian faces Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry who made the third round when his French opponent Arthur Rinderknech retired with a foot injury caused by kicking out in frustration at an advertising hoarding.

In the women's tournament, second seeded Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and former world number two Paula Badosa must put their close friendship to one side when they clash for a last 16 place.

"It's always tough to play your best friend on tour, but we know how to manage that," said Sabalenka who has reached at least the third round in her past 14 Grand Slam appearances.

Mirra Andreeva, just 17, made the third round for a second successive year by seeing off former world number one and two-time major winner Victoria Azarenka in a three-set duel which ended in the early hours of Friday.

Andreeva, ranked 38, will face Peyton Stearns of the United States as she attempts to make the last 16 of a Slam for the third time.

Mentions
TennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesDjokovic NovakFederer RogerFrench Open WTA - SinglesFrench Open
Related Articles
Recovered Rybakina ready to let her game do the talking at French Open
The clay court king: Rafael Nadal's emotional farewell to beloved Roland Garros fans
Swiatek to claim a fourth? A new men's winner? Flashscore's 2024 French Open predictions
Show more
Tennis
Andy Murray considering playing Wimbledon doubles with brother Jamie
Ons Jabeur wants 'world to speak more' on 'unfair' Gaza war
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and De Minaur in early action, Sabalenka and Medvedev to follow
Brilliant Carlos Alcaraz fells Sebastian Korda to book French Open fourth-round spot
Updated
Stefanos Tsitsipas glides past Zhang Zhizhen into French Open fourth round
Updated
Birthday girl Iga Swiatek swats aside Marie Bouzkova to reach French Open last 16
Updated
No sweat as Jannik Sinner strolls into French Open fourth round in chilly Paris
Updated
Sixth seed Andrey Rublev dumped out by inspired Matteo Arnaldi
Updated
Marketa Vondrousova defeats Chloe Paquet to reach French Open fourth round
Updated
Most Read
US Darts Masters: Everything you need to know as PDC visits New York
Borussia Dortmund's 2013 Champions League finalists: Where are they now?
Champions League Final: What the statistics tell us about the Wembley showpiece
Jose Mourinho on the verge of agreeing deal with Fenerbahce

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings