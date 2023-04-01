Novak Djokovic stands by Kosovo statement, wishes to put incident behind him

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Novak Djokovic stands by Kosovo statement, wishes to put incident behind him
Novak Djokovic stands by Kosovo statement, wishes to put incident behind him
Djokovic caused controversy with his statement
Djokovic caused controversy with his statement
Reuters
Serbian Novak Djokovic says he stands by his statement on Kosovo but wished to put the controversy behind him after his second-round victory at the French Open on Wednesday.

The world number three wrote: "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia" on a camera lens following his first-round win on Monday, the same day that 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were hurt in clashes with Serb protesters in the Kosovo town of Zvecan - where Djokovic's father grew up.

It caused a furore, with Kosovo's Olympic authorities asking the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to open disciplinary proceedings against Djokovic and French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera saying the 22-time Grand Slam winner's comments were "not appropriate".

Djokovic is not set to face any punishment as both the French and international tennis federations have said that no Grand Slam rules were broken.

"I would say it again, but I don't need to because you have my quotes if you want to reflect on that," Djokovic told a press conference on Wednesday.

"Of course I'm aware that a lot of people would disagree, but it is what it is. It's something that I stand for. So that's all. I have no more comment on that. I said what I needed to say."

Mentions
TennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesDjokovic NovakFrench Open
Related Articles
No drama on court as Novak Djokovic sails into French Open third round
Djokovic did not break rules with Kosovo message, Svitolina defends freedom of speech
Kosovo Olympic Committee seeks IOC disciplinary proceedings against Novak Djokovic
Show more
Tennis
Casper Ruud beats Giulio Zeppieri to roll into French Open third round
French Open contender Rybakina marches past teenager Noskova into third round
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Keys and De Minaur knocked out of French Open, Rybakina and Ruud win
France's Gael Monfils out of French Open with wrist injury, Holger Rune through
Video replay calls after Cameron Norrie 'double bounce' row at French Open
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka refuses to comment on Ukraine war following Kostyuk tension
Carlos Alcaraz sees off Taro Daniel to reach third round of French Open
Updated
Holger Rune set to reprise role as villain against home hero Gael Monfils
Kokkinakis ends veteran Wawrinka's French Open after five-set thriller
Second seed Sabalenka tames qualifier Shymanovich to advance at Roland Garros
Most Read
Sevilla's Europa League love affair could give them edge over Roma
Sevilla in seventh heaven as they beat Roma on penalties in the Europa League final
Transfer News LIVE: Mount reportedly close to United switch, Messi's PSG exit confirmed
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Djokovic into third round, Monfils withdraws from tournament