Tsitsipas thanks 'bresh of fresh air' Alcaraz for making him 'more joyful'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Tsitsipas thanks 'bresh of fresh air' Alcaraz for making him 'more joyful'
Tsitsipas thanks 'bresh of fresh air' Alcaraz for making him 'more joyful'
Tsitsipas has been inspired by Alcaraz
Tsitsipas has been inspired by Alcaraz
Reuters
Stefanos Tsitsipas says that he owes a lot to rival Carlos Alcaraz, with the Spaniard inspiring him to be more positive.

The Greek, known for his occasional outbursts during matches even directed at his own team, said he was a great admirer of top seed Alcaraz's sunny approach to the game.

Alcaraz, at 20, is four years younger than Tsitsipas, but the Greek said it was the Spaniard's constant smiles and charisma that he found impressive.

"Red wine and baguettes. Plenty of red wine and baguettes would help to do well in Paris," Tsitsipas, a finalist in 2021, joked when asked about his plan to go deep in the tournament, but his biggest change will be in his attitude.

"I had a practice session with Carlitos (Alcaraz) the other day and did throw in a 'thank you' just randomly, and I don't know if he understood that or not," Tsitsipas, chasing his first Grand Slam title, said.

"I owe a lot to Carlitos, because he's such a breath of fresh air. That contributed to his growth as a tennis player. I kind of admire him for who he is," Tsitsipas said.

Alcaraz took the tennis world by storm as a teenager in 2022, winning the U.S. Open title along with claiming the number one spot.

"He seems to be enjoying it, having fun. I have the capacity to be that person. I truly believe it," said Tsitsipas, who battled past Jiri Vesely in four sets to move into the second round.

"That's the reason I am much more joyful and happy playing this sport, due to him."

His comments come a week after his latest outburst, when he swore at his mother and told her to shut up during a changeover in his Italian Open semi-final defeat by Daniil Medvedev.

Mentions
TennisTsitsipas StefanosAlcaraz CarlosVesely JiriFrench OpenFrench Open ATP - Singles
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz blasts past qualifier Flavio Cobolli in French Open first round
France's Caroline Garcia labours into French Open second round
Too much 'rubbish' being talked about Ukraine on tour, says Svitolina
Ailing Auger-Aliassime to focus on health after early French Open exit
Racist abuse of players is getting worse, says Stephens
Updated
Novak Djokovic canters into French Open round two as Stephens lays down marker
Benoit Paire keeps his cool but makes another early Paris exit
Pavlyuchenkova makes winning Roland Garros return after injury woes
Sloane Stephens puts down marker on 'favourite court in the world' after beating Pliskova
'Big Three' in women's game earned the right for recognition, says Pegula
Most Read
One mission accomplished but job not yet done for Manchester United and Ten Hag
IIHF World Championships: Canada beat Germany in final, Latvia claim bronze
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins French Open first round, Bencic shocked by Avanesyan
Manchester United boss Ten Hag calls for more investment