Aryna Sabalenka mows down teenager Erika Andreeva in French Open first round

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open WTA - Singles
  4. Aryna Sabalenka mows down teenager Erika Andreeva in French Open first round

Aryna Sabalenka mows down teenager Erika Andreeva in French Open first round

Updated
Sabalenka is into the second round
Sabalenka is into the second roundAFP
Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) launched her bid for a maiden French Open title and second Grand Slam crown of the year with a breezy 6-1, 6-2 first-round win over Russian teenager Erika Andreeva (19) on Tuesday that will serve as a warning to her main rivals.

Sabalenka, who successfully defended her Australian Open title earlier this year, is attempting to become the first woman to triumph at Melbourne and Paris in the same year since American Serena Williams achieved the feat in 2015.

"I'm just trying to separate myself from all those facts. I mean, I know that if I'll be able to focus on myself and I'll be able to fight for every point and try to find solution in each game I will be able to win these big tournaments," she said.

"But I just try to take it step by step."

Sabalenka arrived at Roland Garros as a top contender for the title after strong results in the European claycourt swing - losing only to Iga Swiatek and Marketa Vondrousova - and wasted little time to get going on Court Philippe Chatrier.

After breaking in the fourth game when 19-year-old Andreeva hit a double fault, Sabalenka fired up her forehand to quickly build up a 5-1 lead and closed out the opening set when her opponent sent a shot wide.

Sabalenka pounced on world number 100 Andreeva's serve again to grab the lead in the second set before handing the break back while attempting a chip from deep, but last year's semi-finalist promptly surged ahead 4-2 after saving more breakpoints.

Having neutralised the increased threat from Andreeva, she wrapped up the contest on serve in 68 minutes, finishing it off on her third matchpoint with a sublime drop shot at the net to huge cheers from the crowd.

"In practice I do it very well," Sabalenka said on court earlier. "But I wasn't sure I can do it on the match court.

"Now I started using it in the matches. It didn't work well before but now it has started working finally, after many years of practising my touch game."

Up next for the Belarusian is Irene Burillo Escorihuela or Moyuka Uchijima, with the two qualifiers set to face off later.

Mentions
French OpenTennisFrench Open WTA - SinglesAndreeva ErikaSabalenka Aryna
Related Articles
Rafael Nadal to face Alexander Zverev in blockbuster opening match of farewell French Open
Swiatek to claim a fourth? A new men's winner? Flashscore's 2024 French Open predictions
Sabalenka hits stride on clay with sights on first French Open crown
Show more
Tennis
Two-time finalist Ruud makes winning start in quest for French Open title
Updated
Zheng Qinwen sends Alize Cornet into retirement with French Open thumping
Updated
Elena Rybakina eases past Greet Minnen into French Open second round
Updated
Rafael Nadal would have beat most players with level against Zverev, says Mats Wilander
Tennis Tracker: Rune and Sabalenka ease into second round, Djokovic in action
Novak Djokovic looks to overcome 'bumps in road' at French Open
Shelton beats local hope Gaston for maiden French Open win
Nadal says Olympics main goal after early Roland Garros defeat
Coco Gauff outclasses qualifier Julia Avdeeva for perfect French Open start
Most Read
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League's single-season scoring record
Bochum beat Dusseldorf on penalties after huge comeback to keep spot in Bundesliga
Arsenal's Ramsdale goes undercover at Wembley with Southampton fans
Spanish court orders FIFA and UEFA to halt opposition to Super League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings