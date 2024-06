Zheng is out of the French Open

Chinese seventh seed Qinwen Zheng (21) was knocked out of the French Open in the third round on Saturday, losing in three sets to Russia's Elina Avanesyan (21).

Zheng, a semi-finalist at the Australian Open in January, went down 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(6) to world number 70 Avanesyan who also made the fourth round in 2023.

The Russian will face either former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada or Italian 12th seed Jasmine Paolini for a place in the quarter-finals.