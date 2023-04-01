Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman in 55 years to reach Grand Slam quarters

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open WTA - Singles
  4. Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman in 55 years to reach Grand Slam quarters
Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman in 55 years to reach Grand Slam quarters
Beatriz Haddad Maia reacts during the match against Sara Sorribes Tormo
Beatriz Haddad Maia reacts during the match against Sara Sorribes Tormo
Reuters
Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) became the first Brazilian woman in 55 years to reach the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam when she beat Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo (26) 6-7(3) 6-3 7-5 at the French Open on Monday.

Maria Bueno, who won seven singles titles at the slams, was the last Brazilian woman to reach the quarter-finals at a major in 1968, although Haddad Maia says she still cannot compare with the great "dancing tennis player".

"She's a person who inspired us for a lot of years. I think she's a very powerful woman," 14th seed Haddad Maia told a press conference after winning the longest women's match at this year's tournament.

"I have a picture with her in Wimbledon. That was a lucky day. Also, I met her a few times in Sao Paulo. Unfortunately, she passed away (in 2018) but we chatted a few times.

"I'm very proud to represent Brazil. But for sure I don't compare myself with her, because for me, she's on another level, like Guga (Kuerten)."

Haddad Maia was just a year old when Gustavo Kuerten won the first of his three French Open titles in 1997 and he continues to inspire players like her.

"He's for sure one of the people who made a difference for tennis in Brazil. We have a good relationship. One of the things that he teaches everyone is to play with the heart," she added.

"He's an inspiration for me, but as Maria Esther Bueno, I don't compare myself with them, because for me, they are on another level."

The Brazilian recovered from a set and two breaks down to win the three-hour and 51-minute epic against Sorribes Tormo.

"I think tennis is not 100-meters race, it's a marathon, especially, my matches. The key was to fight today," she said.

"I had injuries. I had four surgeries also. So it's not easy to come back, but I think that's why I'm very strong when I play three, four hours. I'm very proud of myself because of that, as well.

"I'm very happy to be in a quarter-finals. It's a dream. I think since I start to play tennis, me, my family, and everybody from my team, I was dreaming and working very hard for this moment."

Haddad Maia will face Tunisian seventh seed Ons Jabeur in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Mentions
TennisHaddad Maia BeatrizFrench Open WTA - SinglesFrench Open
Related Articles
Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman to reach French Open last 16 in 44 years
Gauff to face Swiatek in French Open quarters after beating Schmiedlova, Tsurenko retires
Updated
Ons Jabeur swats aside Bernarda Pera to move into French Open quarter-finals
Updated
Show more
Tennis
Zverev knocks Dimitrov out to set up French Open quarter-final against Etcheverry
Double bounce mistake was umpire's fault and not mine, says quarter-final bound Rune
Aided by double bounce, Holger Rune battles past Francisco Cerundolo into quarter-finals
Updated
Casper Ruud rumbles into French Open quarter-finals after beating Nicolas Jarry
Roland Garros bracing for a fiery clash between Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka
Russian Daria Kasatkina feeling bitter after being booed at French Open
Tennis Tracker: Rune wins thriller to reach French Open quarters, Zverev and Swiatek through
Stefanos Tsitsipas says Carlos Alcaraz 'biggest obstacle' ahead of quarter-final showdown
Aryna Sabalenka survives first set implosion to overcome Sloane Stephens
Ons Jabeur 'not so far' from her best at French Open after injury-plagued season
Most Read
Marciniak to remain as Champions League final referee after apology over right-wing event
Royal Antwerp win first Belgian title in 66 years after dramatic Alderweireld stunner
Transfer News LIVE: Mac Allister on Liverpool's radar, Messi wants Barca move
Moyes urges West Ham's players to cement their legacy