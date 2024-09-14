Tennis Tracker: Djokovic storms to victory in Davis Cup, USA top group

The group stage of the Davis Cup finals is nearing its end, with the weekend's remaining clashes to decide which nations move into the final eight.

23:32 CET - And that is where we leave you! Keep up to date here with the overnight semi-final action from Guadalajara and come back tomorrow morning for more Davis Cup action.

23:20 CET - France have won the doubles decider in the Davis Cup to defeat Czechia 2-1. Pierre-Hugues Herbert (33) and his partner Arthur Rinderknech (29) were just too good for the Czech pairing of Jakub Mensik (19) and Adam Pavlasek (29), winning 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.

Elsewhere, Belgium have got some revenge against Brazil by winning the doubles match although Brazil had already won the tie.

21:05 CET - Arthur Fils (20) has won in three sets 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 6-4 against Jiri Lehecka (22) to level the tie for France against the Czech Republic at the Davis Cup.

And just a little earlier, Brazil confirmed their victory over Belgium as Thiago Monteiro (30) came from a set down to beat Zizou Bergs (25) 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5.

19:47 CET - Away from the Davis Cup, Sonay Kartal (22) has moved into the Monastir final with opponent Eva Lys (22) retiring while 5-1 down in the first set.

Kartal will face Rebecca Sramkova (27) in the decider in Tunisia. Sramkova defeated seventh seed Lucie Bronzetti (25) 6-3, 6-4 in the first semi-final.

18:24 CET - Francisco Cerundolo (26) and Jakub Mensik (19) have secured big victories for Argentina and the Czech Republic respectively, getting them wins against Finland and France.

17:33 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) has claimed many a dominant win in his career, but perhaps none as dominant as the one he just secured, with the Serb beating Ioannis Xilas (23) 6-0, 6-1 in just 38 (!) minutes.

16:57 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) has taken to the court for his match against Ioannis Xilas (23) of Greece in World Group I, the second tier of the Davis Cup.

16:20 CET - Argentina have moved a step closer to the quarter-finals with Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) winning 7-6, 6-3 against Finland's Eero Vasa (27).

14:33 CET - The Germans have rescued a bit of pride from their tie with the USA by winning the doubles rubber to make it 2-1. Kevin Krawietz (32) and Tim Puetz (36) overcame Austin Krajicek (34) and Rajeev Ram (40) 6-1, 7-6.

Finland are taking on Argentina in the next tie.

12:40 CET - The first tie of the day has been won by USA following Brandon Nakashima's (23) 6-4, 6-2 win over Maximilian Marterer (29) of Germany. As a result, the United States top their group with Germany second and both moving on to the quarter-finals.

11:09 CET - USA have drawn first blood in their Davis Cup clash with Germany thanks to Reilly Opelka (27), who has claimed a hard-fought 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 win over Henri Squire (23), saving three match points on his way to victory.

08:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!