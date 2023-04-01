Alexander Bublik powers past Andrey Rublev to win first grass title in Halle

Alexander Bublik celebrates after winning the final
Alexander Bublik celebrates after winning the final
Reuters
Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik (26) battled his way past third seed Andrey Rublev (25) 6-3 3-6 6-3 thanks to two service breaks to win the Halle Open title on Sunday, his first on grass just over a week before the start of Wimbledon.

It was also his second tour title after his win in Montpellier in 2022.

Bublik, ranked 48th in the world, shot out of the blocks and snatched a break on Rublev's very first service game to move 2-0 up.

With his booming serve proving impenetrable for his opponent Bublik quickly bagged the first set.

Rublev, playing in his second Halle final in three years and looking to add to his Monte-Carlo title this season, got his revenge when he managed to convert his third break point of the match at 3-2.

Alexander Bublik in action during the final match against Andrey Rublev
Reuters

He held serve to level but Bublik recovered and went a break up thanks to a superb backhand crosscourt winner at the start of the third set.

The Kazakh, who is no stranger to grass with two finals in Newport, did serve a dozen double faults throughout the match but finished it off in style, firing a second serve ace on his first match point to land his second tour title.

Bublik - Rublev highlights
Flashscore
Bublik's post-match comments
Flashscore
Mentions
TennisHalle ATP - SinglesBublik AlexanderRublev Andrey
