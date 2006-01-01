Arthur Fils upsets Alexander Zverev in thrilling final to win Hamburg Open

France's Arthur Fils (20) came out on top after a gruelling three-set encounter with Alexander Zverev (27) to win the Hamburg Open on Sunday, defeating the hometown player 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/1)

After victory in Lyon last year, it is the 20-year-old's second ATP title as he confirms his position as one of the sport's leading next-gen players.

World number 28 Fils overcame German top seed Zverev on the clay in Hamburg after just over three-and-a-half hours on court.

Fils with the trophy Profimedia

Fils pounced on a slow start by the big-serving Zverev to capitalise on a double fault and break the German in his very first service game.

He was severely tested in his third service game but managed to hold the Hamburg native at bay, before Zverev required treatment as play stopped midway through the next game at 40-40 with the German trailing 1-4.

He recovered to win the game but the damage was already done in the first set with Fils hanging on to serve out despite facing a total of nine break points in the set.

But Zverev was now putting intense pressure on the Fils serve and managed to break his opponent at last, converting a break point at the eighth time of asking in the second set to take a 4-2 lead.

The second set then stayed on serve as the French Open runner-up took his hometown tournament to a decider.

The third set became a battle of attrition as both players held serve as it rumbled inevitably towards a tiebreak.

Fils was the first to attack in the tiebreak, forcing Zverev to net a forehand then pull a backhand long to give himself a 3-0 lead.

The 27-year-old German won his only point after outlasting his opponent in a long rally to go into the change of ends trailing 1-5.

But Fils responded with a backhand winner up the line to give himself championship point, which he sealed as Zverev dumped his return into the net.