Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Hamburg ATP - Singles
  4. Arthur Fils upsets Alexander Zverev in thrilling final to win Hamburg Open

Arthur Fils upsets Alexander Zverev in thrilling final to win Hamburg Open

Fils upsets Zverev to win Hamburg Open
Fils upsets Zverev to win Hamburg OpenAFP
France's Arthur Fils (20) came out on top after a gruelling three-set encounter with Alexander Zverev (27) to win the Hamburg Open on Sunday, defeating the hometown player 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/1)

After victory in Lyon last year, it is the 20-year-old's second ATP title as he confirms his position as one of the sport's leading next-gen players.

World number 28 Fils overcame German top seed Zverev on the clay in Hamburg after just over three-and-a-half hours on court.

Fils with the trophy
Fils with the trophyProfimedia

Fils pounced on a slow start by the big-serving Zverev to capitalise on a double fault and break the German in his very first service game.

He was severely tested in his third service game but managed to hold the Hamburg native at bay, before Zverev required treatment as play stopped midway through the next game at 40-40 with the German trailing 1-4.

He recovered to win the game but the damage was already done in the first set with Fils hanging on to serve out despite facing a total of nine break points in the set.

But Zverev was now putting intense pressure on the Fils serve and managed to break his opponent at last, converting a break point at the eighth time of asking in the second set to take a 4-2 lead.

The second set then stayed on serve as the French Open runner-up took his hometown tournament to a decider.

The third set became a battle of attrition as both players held serve as it rumbled inevitably towards a tiebreak.

Fils was the first to attack in the tiebreak, forcing Zverev to net a forehand then pull a backhand long to give himself a 3-0 lead.

The 27-year-old German won his only point after outlasting his opponent in a long rally to go into the change of ends trailing 1-5.

But Fils responded with a backhand winner up the line to give himself championship point, which he sealed as Zverev dumped his return into the net.

Mentions
TennisHamburg ATP - SinglesFils ArthurZverev Alexander
Related Articles
Alexander Zverev clinches season-leading 43rd win, aims to be 'happiest man on planet'
Alexander Zverev plays through the pain to advance in Hamburg
Alexander Zverev closes in on first grass-court title at Halle
Show more
Tennis
Rising Russian Diana Shnaider claims third title of season in Budapest
Rafael Nadal suffers straight-sets defeat to Nuno Borges in Bastad final
Updated
Berrettini beats Halys in Gstaad to win second clay-court title of season
WTA roundup: Shnaider advances to Hungarian Grand Prix final, Zheng into Palermo decider
Tennis Tracker: Borges beats Nadal in Bastad final, Fils edges Zverev in Hamburg
'Great feeling' as Nadal rallies to reach first final in two years at Bastad
Berrettini overturns top seed Tsitsipas to set up Gstaad final against Halys
Tennis Tracker: Struff & Tsitsipas lose Gstaad semis, Nadal & Zverev into finals
Christopher Eubanks and Marcos Giron advance to Newport ATP semi-final matchup
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Rabiot nearing Premier League move, De Bruyne agrees terms with Al Ittihad
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football
Yoro makes first Manchester United appearance in friendly win over Rangers
Rafael Nadal suffers straight-sets defeat to Nuno Borges in Bastad final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings