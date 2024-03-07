Carlos Alcaraz says ankle injury is better ahead of Indian Wells title defence

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Indian Wells ATP - Singles
  4. Carlos Alcaraz says ankle injury is better ahead of Indian Wells title defence
Carlos Alcaraz says ankle injury is better ahead of Indian Wells title defence
Alcaraz is feeling good
Alcaraz is feeling good
Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz (20) says the ankle injury that forced him to withdraw from last month's Rio Open is feeling better and that the only thing on his mind is defending his Indian Wells title.

The Spaniard, who trounced Daniil Medvedev in last year's final in the California desert, had to retire after two games of his match in Rio de Janeiro after twisting his right ankle.

It was the latest setback for the world number two, who has not won a title since beating Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last July.

He lost in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in January and was beaten in straight sets by Nicolas Jarry in the semis of the Argentina Open last month.

He rallied to defeat Rafa Nadal in an exhibition match in Las Vegas on Sunday, and while he said he has been feeling good during his practices he knew there would be a question mark about his injury.

"Probably some of the people are thinking about my ankle, let's see if I'm going to say 100% or not, but I'm feeling better," he told reporters.

"So let's see how the tournament is going to go but I'm here to defend, I'm not thinking of anything else."

After a ceremony where a mural commemorating his title last year was unveiled on the grounds, the two-time Grand Slam champion said he was still adjusting to fame.

"A lot of days you wake up not in a good mood and you want to hide or not be recognised by people," he said.

"But I'm a natural guy and I try to take it as natural as I can. The people know me, recognise me, and I think that's good."

The tournament's second seed will kick off his title defence on Friday against Matteo Arnaldi.

Mentions
TennisIndian Wells ATP - SinglesAlcaraz Carlos
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal return as Coco Gauff carries US flag at Indian Wells
Novak Djokovic set to return to Indian Wells for first time since 2019
Andy Murray opens Indian Wells campaign with simple win over David Goffin
Show more
Tennis
Naomi Osaka says returning to Indian Wells feels like a homecoming
Daniil Medvedev ready to play as a neutral athlete at the Olympics
Rafael Nadal abandons latest comeback bid with Indian Wells withdrawal
Russians & Belarusians to participate at Paris Olympics as neutrals, ITF confirms
Tennis Tracker: Nadal pulls out of Indian Wells, Murray moves into second round
Simona Halep set for return after doping ban cut from four years to nine months
Andrey Rublev calls on ATP to review rule that led to default in Dubai
Most Read
Relentless Ronnie O'Sullivan brushes aside Luca Brecel to seal inaugural World Masters title
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Luca Brecel set up World Masters final showdown in Saudi Arabia
Simona Halep set for return after doping ban cut from four years to nine months
Liverpool's Klopp urges caution as Salah returns to training after injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings