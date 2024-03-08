Red-hot Jannik Sinner rolls Thanasi Kokkinakis in Indian Wells rout

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Indian Wells ATP - Singles
  4. Red-hot Jannik Sinner rolls Thanasi Kokkinakis in Indian Wells rout
Red-hot Jannik Sinner rolls Thanasi Kokkinakis in Indian Wells rout
Sinner is unbeaten in 2024
Sinner is unbeaten in 2024
Profimedia
Jannik Sinner (22) dominated Thanasi Kokkinakis (27) 6-3, 6-0 to begin with a decisive win on Friday at Indian Wells.

Italy's Australian Open champion, who backed up his debut Grand Slam title by winning the 500-series Rotterdam event, motored into the third round to remain undefeated this season.

The third-ranked player completed his 16th consecutive match victory while improving to 4-0 over Kokkinakis.

Sinner has won his last 15 meetings with Aussie opponents, last losing to one three years ago in Toronto.

The third seed broke the match open at three-all and was never threatened in his race to victory.

"It felt a little breezy and it was tough to play in the beginning," Sinner said after his 80-minute sweep comprising 21 winners and just seven unforced errors.

"I can be very happy, he is a player who serves big," the Italian added.

"It took a few games to get the feel of the court but then it felt much better for me."

Sinner ran off a dozen points in a row to earn a lead of a set and 3-0 and continued to apply the screws to his 99th-ranked opponent.

The Italian won the final 10 games to advance and will face either Jan-Lennard Struff or Borna Coric in the next round.

Alex de Minaur, the 10th-seeded winner of the Acapulco title, regained some Aussie pride as he crushed Japan's Taro Daniel 6-1, 6-2.

De Minaur lost the February Rotterdam final to Sinner.

In the women's WTA draw, reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova beat American Bernarda Pera with the loss of just two games.

Vondrousova took just 64 minutes to dispatch Pera 6-0, 6-2.

Mentions
TennisSinner JannikKokkinakis ThanasiDe Minaur AlexDaniel TaroPera BernardaVondrousova MarketaIndian Wells ATP - SinglesIndian Wells WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal return as Coco Gauff carries US flag at Indian Wells
Novak Djokovic set to return to Indian Wells for first time since 2019
The Base Line: Novak Djokovic given stern first-round test as Australian Open begins
Show more
Tennis
Frustrated Andy Murray bored with repeated retirement questions
Defending champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of Indian Wells
Iga Swiatek crushes Danielle Collins to reach second round of Indian Wells
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Swiatek through in Indian Wells, Rybakina withdraws
Gael Monfils and Arthur Fils sail through, Stan Wawrinka crashes out at Indian Wells
Naomi Osaka off the mark at Indian Wells with first round win over Sara Errani
Novak Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Elena Rybakina wary of windy conditions ahead of Indian Wells defence
Andy Murray says tennis should follow rugby's lead in the way players treat officials
Most Read
Football Tracker: Napoli held at home by Torino, Barcelona claim crucial win
Joshua set to continue redemption trail against boxing novice Ngannou
Sebastian Coe to head Manchester United task force around new or rebuilt Old Trafford
Who's Missing: Mohamed Salah back just in time for Liverpool's clash with Manchester City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings