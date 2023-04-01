Indian Wells increases prize money to  million

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Indian Wells WTA - Singles
  4. Indian Wells increases prize money to $19 million
Indian Wells increases prize money to $19 million
Carlos Alcaraz won the men's Indian Wells title in 2023.
Carlos Alcaraz won the men's Indian Wells title in 2023.
Reuters
The Indian Wells tournament in March will offer a total of $19 million in prize money, the most of any combined WTA and ATP Masters 1000 event, organizers said on Thursday.

The figure is an increase of more than $1.4 million from the previous year, with most of the additional money going to singles players competing in qualifying through second rounds.

"Each year, we evaluate every aspect of our event – from prize money to scheduling to amenities and facilities – to ensure a top-tier experience for players and fans," said Steve Christian, COO of the BNP Paribas Open, the tournament's official title.

"This year, we are proud to be dedicating record prize money, and are highly focused on compensating all of the players competing in the BNP Paribas Open."

The tournament is also switching up its schedule and will feature its first all quarter-final day on March 14, when all eight quarter-final matches will be played.

The annual event in the Southern California desert near Palm Springs is owned by billionaire Larry Ellison, who also owns the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Last month, players voted it the ATP Masters and WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year for an unprecedented ninth straight time, and more than 450,000 fans attended the 2023 edition.

Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina are defending champions at the tournament, which runs from March 6-17 this year.

Mentions
TennisIndian Wells WTA - SinglesIndian Wells ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Iga Swiatek ready for Sofia Kenin test at Australian Open after 'weird' journeys
Andy Murray welcomes move to limit number of evening matches on tour
After years of disappointment, Grigor Dimitrov is finally living up to his potential again
Show more
Tennis
Djokovic to be dethroned? Rybakina to rise? Flashscore's 2024 Australian Open predictions
Americans Shelton and Korda fail to reach finals at Australian Open tune-up events
Coco Gauff not resting on her laurels after US Open win
Early days yet but 'light and happy' Raducanu sees path back to the top
Americans Shelton and Korda fail to reach finals at Australian Open tune-up events
With Kyrgios sidelined, De Minaur leads local charge at Australian Open
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Dortmund seal Maatsen loan, Man Utd keen on Brobbey
O'Sullivan battles back to beat Hawkins and book Masters semi-final spot, Murphy awaits
Australian Open draw throws up a number of first-round heavyweight clashes
Who's Missing: The Premier League stars in AFCON and Asian Cup action

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings