Newcomers fire as Team World make strong start to Laver Cup defence

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Laver Cup ATP - Singles
  4. Newcomers fire as Team World make strong start to Laver Cup defence
Newcomers fire as Team World make strong start to Laver Cup defence
Updated
The Laver Cup offers fans a rare opportunity to see the sport's top players team up
The Laver Cup offers fans a rare opportunity to see the sport's top players team up
Reuters
Defending champions Team World took a commanding 3-0 lead over Team Europe on the opening day of the Laver Cup in Vancouver on Friday, as Ben Shelton, Francisco Cerundolo and Felix Auger-Aliassime all won their singles matches.

The three-day tournament, viewed as tennis' answer to golf's Ryder Cup, offering fans a rare opportunity to see the sport's top players team up, is without the likes of the retired Roger Federer, the injured Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic this year.

But fans got a glimpse of the future at the Rogers Arena, as US Open semi-finalist Shelton beat fellow debutant Arthur Fils of France 7-6(4) 6-1 to hand Team World the opening point of the competition for the first time in its six-year history.

"It's different pressure, for sure," said American Shelton, who hit back from 1-4 in the first set tiebreak before switching gears to close out the victory, as tournament co-founder and 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer watched from the stands.

"I love the type of pressure of playing for a team. In the back of your head, it's always you don't want to let them down, but also, the win is so much greater when you get to do it for them and Team World, not just for yourself."

Argentine Cerundolo claimed his first point for Team World with a 6-3 7-5 victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

"We've got some new blood. There's a lot of energy," Team World captain John McEnroe said.

"I think we've always had the team spirit, but there's a great team feeling. Obviously we've come in guns blazing. It's great to have a lead."

Home favourite Felix Auger-Aliassime made it a hat-trick of singles wins for Team World with a 6-4 6-3 victory over French veteran Gael Monfils in the evening session.

Americans Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul then completed the clean sweep by defeating Team Europe's Fils and Andrey Rublev 6-3 4-6 (10-6) in the doubles match.

The first team to reach 13 points will lift the Laver Cup.

While Team World claimed one point for each win on Friday, Team Europe will not lose hope as two points will be on offer for each victory on Saturday and three points for each win on the final day.

Mentions
Nadal RafaelDjokovic NovakFils ArthurShelton BenCerundolo FranciscoDavidovich Fokina AlejandroAuger-Aliassime FelixRublev AndreyTiafoe FrancesPaul TommyTennisLaver Cup ATP - SinglesLaver Cup ATP - DoublesLaver Cup Teams - Men
Related Articles
Davis Cup champions Canada stay perfect as US stunned by the Netherlands
Novak Djokovic enjoys stress-free win in US return at Cincinnati
Misfiring Carlos Alcaraz survives Jordan Thompson scare in Cincinnati
Show more
Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek lead first set of qualifiers for WTA Finals
Dolehide stuns Kenin, books Guadalajara title clash with Sakkari
Tennis Tracker: Sakkari in Guadalajara final, Auger-Aliassime victorious in Laver Cup
WTA roundup: Greet Minnen, Yulia Putintseva advance in China
Andy Murray targets Paris Olympics after Tokyo disappointment
Saudi crown prince says he does not care about 'sportswashing' claims
Confident Sofia Kenin continues resurgence by reaching Guadalajara semis
Tennis Tracker: Shelton and Fils in Laver Cup action, Linette reaches Guangzhou final
WTA roundup: Top seed Ons Jabeur falls in Guadalajara, Kenin shocks Ostapenko
Most Read
Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley
Editors' Picks: Derby day arrives as heavyweights collide in the Rugby World Cup
Football Tracker: City host Nottingham, Milan look to bounce back from recent humililation
USA complete clean sweep of Europe in first Solheim Cup session

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings