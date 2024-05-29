Noah replaces Borg as Team Europe captain for 2025 Laver Cup

Yannick Noah was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2005
Yannick Noah was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2005AFP
Yannick Noah, the 1983 French Open champion, will replace Swedish legend Bjorn Borg as captain of the Europe team for the 2025 Laver Cup, the organisers said.

The 64-year-old Frenchman will captain the Europe team in the annual event against a World Team that will be skippered for the first time by eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi.

Agassi replaces Borg's great rival John McEnroe.

Both Borg and McEnroe have been in situ since the first edition of the competition in 2017.

"I love team competitions, the emotions they bring, getting to know the guys, how they are on and off the court as people - it will be great," said Noah on the Laver Cup official website.

"I also can't wait to see Andre again after a couple of decades and to face him on the other side.

"I might have mellowed a bit now, but the competitive side of me is alive forever."

Borg wished him well.

"I can't think of a better person to take over this role than my good friend Yannick," Borg said.

"He is a great champion, leader and person and I'm sure he will enjoy being part of this great competition as much as I have."

The Laver Cup pits a selection of European players against players from the rest of the world.

This year Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have signed up as they try to win back the cup in Berlin from September 20th-22th.

