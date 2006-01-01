Tennis Tracker: Sinner & Alcaraz begin grass-court seasons with wins, Osaka & Rublev lose

Arguably the three favourites for the men's Wimbledon title are beginning their journey to the All England Club today with Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev all getting their grass-court seasons underway.

17:30 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) has started his Queen's title defence in style, beating Francisco Cerundolo (25) 6-1, 7-5.

In Berlin, Victoria Azarenka (34) has won 6-4, 6-2 against world number nine Maria Sakkari (28) with one of her best performances in a long time.

16:40 CET - World number one Jannik Sinner (22) has beaten Tallon Griekspoor (27) 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 in his first grass-court match of the season in Halle.

Earlier, Alexander Bublik (27) and Chris Eubanks (28) also won in Germany to progress to the second round.

15:37 CET - After winning the title in Hertogenbosch last week, Alex De Minaur (25) has been knocked out at Queen's by Lorenzo Musetti (22) in three sets 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

15:07 CET - A heavyweight clash in Berlin has gone the way of Qinwen Zheng (21), who has won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 against Naomi Osaka (26).

In Halle meanwhile, Andrey Rublev (26) has been beaten 6-4, 7-6 by Marcos Giron (30).

10:20 CET - Today's the first day that we'll see how arguably the three main contenders for the men's Wimbledon crown are looking this year on grass, with world number one Jannik Sinner (22) and French Open runner-up Alexander Zverev (27) taking to the court in Halle and French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz (21) beginning his title defence at Queen's.

You can find the schedules for those tournaments and the two WTA ones below.

