French teen Fils advances to final in Lyon, Dimitrov and Jarry into Geneva decider

Scores
News
France's Arthur Fils in action in Rome
Reuters
French teenager Arthur Fils (18) advanced to his first ATP final by holding on for a 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (5) victory over eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima (21) at the Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes in Lyon, France.

Fils broke Nakashima's serve in the sixth game of the deciding third set, but the American broke back one game later to make it 4-3.

The third-set tie-breaker remained on serve until Fils broke through on Nakashima's serve to make it 6-5 and force match point. He finished the match on his own serve.

Fils saved 9 of 12 match points to reach the final where he will face No. 4 seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina, who was a 6-3, 6-0 winner over defending champion and second-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain.

Cerundolo - Norrie highlights
Flashscore
Cerundolo's post-match comments
Flashscore

Gonet Geneva Open

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the final at Geneva, Switzerland, with a 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (2) victory over No. 2 seed Taylor Fritz.

Dimitrov, the No. 4 seed, advanced to his first final in five years by saving 9 of 13 break points and overcoming 10 double faults.

Dimitrov - Fritz highlights
Flashscore
Dimitrov's post-match comments
Flashscore

Dimitrov will face Chile's Nicolas Jarry, who pulled off a 7-6 (3), 6-3 upset over Germany's Alexander Zverev, the No. 3 seed. Jarry broke Zverev's serve in the fourth game of the second set, the only break of serve in the match.

Jarry - Zverev highlights
Flashscore
Jarry post-match comments
Flashscore
Mentions
