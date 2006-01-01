Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Monterrey WTA - Singles
  4. WTA roundup: Haddad Maia eases into Cleveland semis, Navarro battles through

WTA roundup: Haddad Maia eases into Cleveland semis, Navarro battles through

Haddad Maia is through to the Cleveland semi-finals
Haddad Maia is through to the Cleveland semi-finalsDan Hamilton / USA TODAY Sports
Number one seed Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) of Brazil needed just 75 minutes to score a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Frenchwoman Clara Burel (23) in the quarter-finals of Tennis in the Land on Thursday in Cleveland.

Haddad Maia won not only 21 of 27 first-service points (77.8%) but also 12 of her 22 first-return points (54.5%). She had two aces and broke Burel's serve five times in 13 chances.

Haddad Maia's semi-final opponent will be Czech third seed Katerina Siniakova, who rallied past American sixth seed Peyton Stearns 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Number five seed Anastasia Potapova of Russia cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win over Romania's Ana Bogdan. She advanced to face American McCartney Kessler, who followed her upset of fourth seed Xinyu Wang of China on Wednesday by eliminating Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 6-4, 6-2.

Abierto GNP Seguros 2024

Lulu Sun of New Zealand toppled Erika Andreeva of Russia 6-4, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals in Monterrey, Mexico.

Sun, who made a surprise run to the Wimbledon quarter-finals last month, hit eight aces without a double fault and won 28 of 34 first-service points (82.4%).

She will face third seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in the semi-finals. Alexandrova beat seventh seed Yue Yuan of China 7-5, 7-6(3).

Second seed Emma Navarro of the United States beat ninth seed Magdalena Frech of Poland 6-7(3), 6-0, 6-2. Navarro will face Czech teenager Linda Noskova, who handled Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-4 in the final match on Thursday night.

Mentions
TennisMonterrey WTA - SinglesCleveland WTA - SinglesHaddad Maia BeatrizNavarro EmmaBurel ClaraSun LuluAlexandrova EkaterinaBogdan AnaPotapova AnastasiaSiniakova KaterinaStearns PeytonAndreeva ErikaKessler McCartneyRus ArantxaFrech MagdalenaNoskova LindaSvitolina ElinaYuan Yue (1998)
Related Articles
WTA roundup: McCartney Kessler secures top-50 win in Cleveland
WTA roundup: Leylah Fernandez and Danielle Collins stunned in Cleveland and Monterrey
Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev start Cincinnati campaigns with convincing wins
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Navarro and Noskova set up Monterrey semi, Siniakova through in Cleveland
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur pulls out of US Open with injury
Aryna Sabalenka rested and ready for US Open breakthrough
Djokovic handed dream US Open draw, Osaka to face Ostapenko in opening round
Updated
Iga Swiatek ready to get down to business at Flushing Meadows
Medvedev and Zverev out to play spoiler role at the US Open, Fritz leading American charge
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic avoids Alcaraz and Sinner in US Open draw, Cleveland QFs underway
US Open triumph would put icing on the cake for Olympic champion Djokovic
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG pushing for Lookman, Palace keeping tabs on Sterling
Djokovic handed dream US Open draw, Osaka to face Ostapenko in opening round
Lyon put majority of squad on transfer market to meet sales target
Chelsea take first-leg Conference League win over Servette

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings