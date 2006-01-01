WTA roundup: Haddad Maia eases into Cleveland semis, Navarro battles through

Haddad Maia is through to the Cleveland semi-finals

Number one seed Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) of Brazil needed just 75 minutes to score a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Frenchwoman Clara Burel (23) in the quarter-finals of Tennis in the Land on Thursday in Cleveland.

Haddad Maia won not only 21 of 27 first-service points (77.8%) but also 12 of her 22 first-return points (54.5%). She had two aces and broke Burel's serve five times in 13 chances.

Haddad Maia's semi-final opponent will be Czech third seed Katerina Siniakova, who rallied past American sixth seed Peyton Stearns 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Number five seed Anastasia Potapova of Russia cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win over Romania's Ana Bogdan. She advanced to face American McCartney Kessler, who followed her upset of fourth seed Xinyu Wang of China on Wednesday by eliminating Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 6-4, 6-2.

Abierto GNP Seguros 2024

Lulu Sun of New Zealand toppled Erika Andreeva of Russia 6-4, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals in Monterrey, Mexico.

Sun, who made a surprise run to the Wimbledon quarter-finals last month, hit eight aces without a double fault and won 28 of 34 first-service points (82.4%).

She will face third seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in the semi-finals. Alexandrova beat seventh seed Yue Yuan of China 7-5, 7-6(3).

Second seed Emma Navarro of the United States beat ninth seed Magdalena Frech of Poland 6-7(3), 6-0, 6-2. Navarro will face Czech teenager Linda Noskova, who handled Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-4 in the final match on Thursday night.