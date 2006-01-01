Advertisement
  Flashscore News
  Tennis
  Montreal ATP - Singles
  Djokovic withdraws from Canadian Open after beating Nadal at Olympics

Novak Djokovic's withdrawal will give Roman Safiullin a spot in Montreal
World number two Novak Djokovic (37) has withdrawn from next week's ATP Canadian Open tournament in Montreal, Tennis Canada said on Monday.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion from Serbia has reached the third round of the Paris Olympics with a victory over Spain's Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic has won 98 career ATP titles but will not compete in the hardcourt tune-up event for the US Open, which begins on August 26th.

"While we're disappointed that Novak will be unable to take part in this year's tournament, we understand his decision and wish him the best at the Olympics and the remainder of his season," tournament director Valerie Tetreault said.

Djokovic's withdrawal will give Roman Safiullin, a 26-year-old Russian ranked 66th in the world, a spot in the main draw.

The schedule at Montreal was changed from the usual Monday-Sunday format due to the Olympics, with main draw action starting Tuesday, August 6th and finishing on Monday, August 12th.

