Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Olympic Games ATP - Singles
  4. Djokovic's former coach Ivanisevic backs Olympic champion to go for gold again in 2028

Djokovic's former coach Ivanisevic backs Olympic champion to go for gold again in 2028

Ivanisevic and Djokovic enjoyed a huge amount of success together
Ivanisevic and Djokovic enjoyed a huge amount of success togetherReuters
Novak Djokovic's (37) triumphant Olympic campaign in Paris could motivate the Serb to keep going for four more years and compete in the Los Angeles Games, his former coach Goran Ivanisevic said.

Djokovic beat Carlos Alcaraz 7-6, 7-6 on Sunday to claim the gold medal and became only the fifth player to achieve a career Golden Slam - winning all four Grand Slam trophies and the Olympic title.

Victory at Roland Garros ended Djokovic's title drought in an otherwise lacklustre season and came just weeks after he was thrashed by Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final and two months after he had knee surgery following the French Open.

"Novak didn't show up in the Wimbledon final, but here you could tell... If they stayed for five more hours on that court, the outcome would have been the same," Ivanisevic told the Tennis Majors website.

"Novak was flying, he was dancing. People forgot this was his first Olympics final, he felt this is it, he has to seize this opportunity.

"Considering how crazy he is, it wouldn't surprise me to see him in Los Angeles as well."

Croatian Ivanisevic, who helped Djokovic claim nine of his 24 Grand Slam titles before leaving his team in March, said the Serb was now the firm favourite for the U.S. Open, which begins on Aug. 26.

Djokovic will bid to win a fifth Flushing Meadows title that would see him surpass Margaret Court in the all-time list with a 25th major.

"I'm so glad that he finally won this gold. I wish him a 25th Slam, to break the absolute record, and then he can retire, although he'll never retire, this guy," Ivanisevic said.

"I think he can find the motivation, the gold will lift him. If he plays like this, he's the man to beat at the US Open."

Mentions
TennisOlympic Games ATP - SinglesDjokovic NovakIvanisevic GoranOlympic Games
Related Articles
Djokovic hails Olympic gold as his greatest sporting achievement
Serbia's Djokovic fights off Alcaraz in classic to finally win Olympic gold
Novak Djokovic steeled for last chance for gold in blockbuster final
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Svitolina among those in action on opening day of Canadian Open
Roland Garros delivered a tournament for the ages with Djokovic and Zheng taking centre stage
Sebastian Korda becomes Washington champion like his father in 'most special moment' of career
Paula Badosa triumphs in Washington to claim first title in two years
Italy's Errani and Paolini win Olympic gold in women's doubles
Medal caps golden career for Novak Djokovic the tennis title collector
Tennis Tracker: Errani & Paolini win doubles gold after Djokovic seals historic victory
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Barcelona upping efforts to sign Olmo, De Ligt out and Tah in at Bayern
Paris Olympics LIVE: Duplantis breaks pole vault world record, Dutch delight in 3x3 final
Spain fight back to overcome Morocco and book spot in Olympic Games final
France made to sweat against Egypt as Mateta leads hosts into Olympic final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings