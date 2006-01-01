Advertisement



Novak Djokovic reaches Olympic quarter-finals in ominous fashion

Novak Djokovic recorded his 16th career singles win at the Olympics
Serbia's Novak Djokovic (37) reached the Olympic singles quarter-finals for a record fourth time by beating Germany's Dominic Koepfer (30) 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday but looked in the mood to go much deeper in the tournament.

For all his 24 Grand Slam titles and countless other accolades, the Olympics has never been especially kind to Djokovic for whom a bronze medal remains his only souvenir.

Paris is most likely his last opportunity to fill the only unoccupied space in his bulging trophy cabinet and so far everything is going entirely to plan at Roland Garros as he is yet to drop a set in three rounds.

After the emotions and hyperbole of his previous round victory against his clay-court nemesis Rafael Nadal, the atmosphere on a muggy Court Philippe Chatrier was sedate as he comfortably dispatched Koepfer after some initial trouble.

Djokovic earned an early service break with an exquisite drop shot but handed back the advantage immediately.

Koepfer looked confident after four wins across singles and doubles so far in the Olympic tennis at Roland Garros but he undid all his good work at 5-6 down when a bungled drop shot attempt and an errant backhand handed Djokovic the set.

The German needed medical treatment early in the second set and his resistance quickly faded as Djokovic recorded his 16th career singles win at the Olympics - the most by any player since tennis returned to the Games in 1988.

Next up for Djokovic is Greek eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas who made the last eight by beating Argentina's Sebastian Baez.

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will also aim to reach the singles quarter-finals later when he plays Roman Safiullin before returning with Nadal for a doubles quarter-final.

All four women's quarter-finals are on the schedule for Wednesday as the medal rounds loom.




